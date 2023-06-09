Circle Appoints Heath Tarbert as Chief Legal Officer & Head of Corporate Affairs

TL;DR Breakdown

Circle Internet Financial Welcomes Heath Tarbert to Executive Team

Circle Internet Financial, a prominent global fintech firm and issuer of USDC, announced the appointment of Heath Tarbert as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Corporate Affairs, effective July 1, 2023. Tarbert, formerly the Chief Legal Officer at Citadel Securities, brings extensive experience in regulatory affairs and a deep understanding of the financial landscape. As Circle pursues its global growth strategy, Tarbert’s expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing the utility value of USDC and driving the company’s mission to bridge traditional finance with Web3.

A Distinguished Career in Regulatory Leadership

Heath Tarbert has held leadership positions in all three branches of the federal government and across key regulatory agencies throughout his illustrious career. Notably, he served as the 14th Chairman and Chief Executive of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Vice Chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). In addition, Tarbert has a remarkable record as the Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury for International Markets, concurrently serving as the G-7/G-20 Deputy Finance Minister, a member of the Financial Stability Board, and the U.S. Executive Director of the World Bank Group.

Tarbert’s early career is equally impressive, having served as a Supreme Court law clerk, associate White House counsel, and special counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. With such extensive experience in both public service and the private sector, Tarbert brings a unique perspective and a wealth of knowledge to his new role at Circle.

Advancing the Global Financial System and Regulatory Clarity

Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s co-founder, and CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for Tarbert’s addition to the executive team, emphasizing the significance of Tarbert’s legal acumen and global regulatory experience in furthering Circle’s vision. Allaire highlighted Circle’s ongoing efforts to build a bridge between traditional finance and Web3, and Tarbert’s arrival is seen as a crucial step in advancing the utility value of USDC on a global scale.

Tarbert himself expressed excitement about joining Circle, stating his intrigue with Jeremy Allaire’s vision of moving money safely at internet speed and Circle’s impressive track record as a respected leader in payments. He looks forward to helping Circle evolve the global financial system and advocating for policymakers to establish clear rules for digital assets that prioritize clarity, coherence, and protection for individuals and businesses alike.

Conclusion

Circle Internet Financial’s appointment of Heath Tarbert as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Corporate Affairs marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth as a global fintech firm. With his extensive regulatory expertise and leadership experience, Tarbert is expected to play a vital role in advancing Circle’s global growth strategy and reinforcing its position as a trusted leader in the financial industry. As Circle continues to navigate the intersection of traditional finance and Web3, Tarbert’s insights and legal acumen will undoubtedly contribute to the company’s efforts to promote the utility value of USDC and advocate for clear and comprehensive regulations surrounding digital assets.