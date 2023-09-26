CIOs Pave the Way for Gen AI: Key Questions and Considerations

TLDR Gen AI is transforming industries, and CIOs are essential in preparing organizations for its impact.

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, the emergence of Generative AI, or “gen AI,” is capturing the attention of companies worldwide. This transformative technology has far-reaching implications for business operations, models, products, and services. As a result, business leaders are recognizing the need to prepare their organizations for the era of gen AI. A recent Accenture survey revealed that an overwhelming 99% of executives plan to increase their investments in this groundbreaking technology. Chief Information Officers (CIOs), with their unique blend of cross-functional insights and technological expertise, are poised to play a pivotal role in readying their enterprises for the era of gen AI.

However, despite the eagerness to adopt gen AI, leaders often face challenges in taking the necessary steps to implement it effectively. A report from Accenture Strategy highlighted that 67% of senior tech leaders perceive a lack of tech fluency among their peers as a significant barrier to integrating technology into their strategic plans. Crucial to the success of this integration is understanding how gen AI aligns with innovation and its impact on overall enterprise success.

Setting clear objectives Aligns gen AI with business goals

The journey towards integrating AI into a business begins with well-defined objectives that articulate the value it can bring. CIOs, who are already at the forefront of driving digital transformation, are increasingly placing gen AI at the center of their strategies. They recognize that establishing a robust foundational architecture is the first critical step toward enterprise readiness. This foundational architecture will enable efficient and effective scaling of gen AI across the organization. Notably, 98% of global executives agree that AI foundation models will play a pivotal role in their organization’s strategies in the next three to five years.

Eight crucial questions for CIOs to ensure Gen AI readiness

As organizations gear up for the era of gen AI, CIOs need to ask themselves essential questions to gauge their enterprise’s readiness:

1. Foundation model selection: Determining which foundation model best aligns with the organization’s needs to ensure relevant, reliable, and usable outputs.

2. Deployment Strategy: Choosing between “full control” options or accessing gen AI as a managed cloud service from external vendors to ensure accessibility and efficiency.

3. Customization with proprietary data: Leveraging proprietary data to enhance the accuracy, performance, and utility of gen AI by adapting pre-trained models to create customized tools.

4. Integration and compliance: Evaluating integration and interoperability frameworks, ensuring secure and ethical use of AI, and establishing compliance programs to adhere to laws and regulations.

5. Environmental considerations: Assessing the environmental impact of foundation models and making sustainable choices in gen AI development and deployment.

6. Industrialization of app development: Exploring frameworks and techniques to industrialize and accelerate application development with gen AI.

7. Scaling gen AI: Finding opportunities for cross-functional collaboration and monetizing the value generated by AI at scale.

8. Being your own case study: Leading by example and showcasing tangible results from pilot projects to guide the organization on the path to innovation and growth.

Gen AI’s potential impact

Gen AI stands as a key differentiator, with the potential to transform industries and redefine work and life as we know it. Research indicates that 40% of working hours can be impacted by large language models (LLM), and this figure rises to 73% for IT and technology roles specifically. As such, it is imperative to create a solid foundation for scaling gen AI securely, responsibly, cost-effectively, and in a manner that delivers tangible business value.

CIOs as trailblazers

CIOs are uniquely positioned to navigate the complexities of the ever-changing digital landscape. By harnessing the power of AI advancements and taking a holistic approach that spans the entire enterprise, they can identify innovative ways to leverage technology for maximum performance and redefine their organizations and industries. The journey begins with enterprise readiness, and CIOs hold the key to unlocking value and shaping the organizations of tomorrow.

As technology continues to evolve, gen AI will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of business. With CIOs leading the way, organizations can harness the potential of gen AI to drive growth, enhance agility, and bolster resilience in an ever-changing world.