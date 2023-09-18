China’s surprise gold import boost strategy for yuan rebound

TL;DR Breakdown

China is back in the game with a bold stroke of economic mastery. Its central bank has cunningly reversed a strategy that previously set gold prices soaring domestically. So, what’s behind this surprise move? It all boils down to a formidable attempt to breathe life back into the yuan.

The Gold Conundrum

A record difference of $121 per troy ounce between the Shanghai and London gold prices was the tip-off. That enormous gap began narrowing, settling at $76, following the People’s Bank of China’s strategic decision to ease gold import restrictions. The bank’s objective was clear: rein in the gold price surge caused by prior restrictions.

In a move to combat the frenzied purchases shielding against a dwindling domestic currency, China had slashed its international gold import quotas in August. And for good reason.

The renminbi had plunged to a dismal 16-year low against the dollar. The reason? Lackluster economic data that evidently took the wind out of China’s sails. But the nation wasn’t about to sit idle.

Yuan’s Defensive Play

China’s central bank didn’t just wave a white flag. No, it dug its heels in, releasing a stern warning against those gambling on the renminbi’s fall from grace. The bank even unveiled measures to shield the currency, which included state bank acquisitions and slashed foreign reserve necessities at banks. With these efforts, the yuan managed a rebound, clocking in at about Rmb7.286 against the dollar recently.

Now, let’s connect the dots. The easing of the gold import curbs aligned suspiciously with the yuan’s recovery. Though it’s still under debate whether this strategic change was solely due to the reduced stress on the renminbi, insiders seem to agree on the sequence of events.

China’s central bank, the ever-watchful guardian of gold entry into the country’s market, employs quotas as its silent tool to modulate metal influx and market conduct. And, for quite a while, gold prices had been on a steady climb since early July. This price elevation? Partly an outcome of the very import restrictions that were relaxed.

Though the World Gold Council alluded to a surge in gold demand and slow-paced imports as the reasons behind the swelling gold price premium, they left the specifics about the import curbs in the shadows.

The Bigger Picture

China’s calculated move had a rationale. Their deduction? The renminbi would have faced even greater depreciation had the gold import ban remained, considering the probable dollar-buying spree that could’ve spurred further capital flight and added to the currency’s woes.

Despite these regulatory machinations, the substantial spread underlined China’s robust domestic gold appetite. That internal demand buttressed global gold values, with a recent rise of nearly $1,930 per troy ounce.

Being one of the global gold consumption giants, China has been consistently augmenting its reserves. It’s fascinating to note that China has already imported an impressive 900 tonnes of gold this year, marking a five-year high. Gold currently embodies a modest 1.38% of China’s whopping $3.16tn foreign exchange reserves.

But here’s the kicker: gold demand is predicted to further surge, thanks to China’s upcoming traditional wedding season in October.

Yet, despite this optimistic forecast, global gold aficionados are treading with caution. The global market sentiment appears mixed, with concerns about dwindling investment, jewelry demand, and global banks retreating from their previous purchasing frenzy.

In essence, China’s surprise move of boosting gold imports might seem like a winning strategy for the yuan’s revival. But only time will reveal if this is a masterstroke or just another move in the complex game of global economics.

