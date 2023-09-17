Chess Marks AI Revolution With Launch Of AI Cup: Leg 6 Of $2 Million Champions Chess Tour

TL;DR Breakdown

Ever since the historic moment when the great Grandmaster Garry Kasparov lost to Deep Blue in 1997, artificial intelligence has continued to revolutionize the world of chess. Now, Chess.com, the world’s leading chess platform, is set to launch an elite tournament to celebrate AI’s remarkable achievements in the game. The inaugural AI Cup, scheduled to take place from September 25th to 29th, marks the sixth and final regular season knockout event in this year’s prestigious $2 million Champions Chess Tour, culminating in an epic showdown.

A grandmaster showdown: the AI Cup’s format

The AI Cup promises to be a thrilling competition, with the chess world’s finest talents converging to commemorate the symbiosis of chess and artificial intelligence. The journey to the Finals of the Champions Chess Tour will reach its zenith during this event.

Before the AI Cup officially commences, there will be a Play-In event open to all grandmasters on September 18th. Following this, 56 of the world’s strongest players will be grouped into three divisions and proceed to the AI Cup’s knockout stage. Already, four players have secured their positions in the AI Cup’s top tier, with an additional four slots available in the eight-strong Division I.

The stakes: prizes and prestige

The AI Cup boasts a substantial prize pool of $235,000, adding to the allure of the competition. However, the rewards extend beyond monetary gains. Players will also earn valuable Tour points, with the winner earning the coveted last automatic spot in December’s live and in-person $500,000 Tour Finals event.

Star-studded Division I

Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, the reigning Tour champion and world number one, will take center stage in Division I. Carlsen earned his spot by emerging victorious in the previous leg, the Julius Baer Generation Cup. Not only does he top the current Tour standings, but he has already secured a place in the Tour finale, making him a formidable force to reckon with.

Carlsen will be joined by the rising star from France, Iranian-born Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja, who claimed the second qualifying spot at the Julius Baer Generation Cup. Additionally, 17-year-old sensation Grandmaster Denis Lazavik continues his meteoric rise in the elite echelons of chess after securing a third-place finish. These young talents are poised to make a significant impact in Division I.

The battle for tour points and glory

Two-time world title challenger Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, fresh off his victory in Division II this week, is stepping up a tier and entering Division I. Lazavik and Firouzja are locked in a fierce battle for Tour points, both standing neck-and-neck with 155 and 150 points, respectively, on the overall leaderboard. Carlsen, who has already clinched victory in three of the five events held so far, leads the pack with an insurmountable 525 points.

Catch the action live

Chess enthusiasts and fans alike can catch all the action of the AI Cup knockout stage, starting at 12 a.m. ET/18:00 CEST on September 25th. The event will be broadcast live with expert commentary from Chess.com’s Oslo studio, accessible on Chess.com/TV and Chess.com’s Twitch channel. For more in-depth information, be sure to visit the official website.

The champions chess tour 2023: a grand spectacle

The Champions Chess Tour 2023 (CCT) represents the pinnacle of online chess tournaments for the year. Comprising six events spanning the entire year, it culminates in live in-person finals, bringing together the world’s best players. With a staggering prize fund of $2,000,000, the CCT is Chess.com’s most prestigious event to date, highlighting the enduring allure of chess in the age of artificial intelligence.

As the AI Cup approaches, the chess world eagerly awaits the clash of human intellect and artificial intelligence, showcasing how technology continues to shape and redefine the world of chess. This tournament not only commemorates the past, but also propels the game into an exciting future where human and machine collaboration takes center stage.