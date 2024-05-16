ChatGPT-4o Gives Meme Coin Price Predictions: Dogecoin, Pepe, Bonk

The all-new ChatGPT-4o model has waded into the meme coin madness and dished out price predictions for market leaders like Dogecoin, Pepe, and Bonk.

Not only that, but the model has also identified two hidden meme coin gems that it believes could outpace these three in terms of price appreciation.

ChatGPT-4o Predicts Modest Gains for Dogecoin

First up is Dogecoin (DOGE) – the OG meme cryptocurrency.

According to ChatGPT-4o’s analysis, DOGE is holding steady at around $0.152 after a 15% rally in the past month.

While the model does call for “modest gains” soon, it sets a conservative upside target of just $0.16 to $0.18.

However, ChatGPT-4o also allows for a more explosive scenario.

If Dogecoin manages to recapture the market’s interest, the model states DOGE could surge up to $0.22 in the coming weeks.

This would put DOGE roughly around the same level as March’s two-year highs.

So, while ChatGPT-4o is optimistic about DOGE, the model clearly believes the coin’s explosive growth potential may be behind it.

PEPE Could Have Explosive Price Potential, According to ChatGPT-4o

The AI analysis didn’t stop at Dogecoin.

ChatGPT-4o also offered its forecast for another iconic meme coin: Pepe (PEPE).

And based on the model’s assessment, PEPE holders could be in for a wild ride.

Currently trading around $0.0000101, PEPE appears to have strong positive momentum, according to ChatGPT-4o.

The AI model identifies PEPE’s massive $4.2 billion market cap, top-10 trading volume ranking, and recent all-time highs as bullish indicators.

Considering those factors, ChatGPT-4o believes PEPE could potentially trade between $0.000012 and $0.000015 in the near term.

However, the model didn’t rule out PEPE embarking on a more explosive move higher if these bullish conditions persist.

ChatGPT Forecasts Gradual Growth for Solana Meme Coin BONK

Last but not least is Bonk (BONK), the second-largest meme coin on Solana.

BONK is currently trading around $0.0000247 after a relatively flat 24-hour period.

Despite lacking a use case, ChatGPT-4o believes some on-chain data hints at BONK’s positive prospects.

For example, its top 25 rank in terms of trading volume and massive circulating supply of over 63 trillion tokens indicate BONK is no joke in terms of scale and liquidity.

ChatGPT-4o respects these fundamentals and believes BONK is positioned to “gradually increase in value” in the near-to-medium term.

The model’s forecast range is set between $0.000025 and $0.000030, which is slightly higher than BONK’s current price.

Which Other Meme Coins is ChatGPT-4o Bullish On?

While ChatGPT-4o analyzed some of the most prominent meme coins, the AI model highlighted a few up-and-coming projects that it believes have strong potential.

Among those highlighted were the multi-chain coin Dogeverse and the viral Sealana token.

Dogeverse Could Be in Line for Massive Post-Listing Gains Says ChatGPT-4o

Dogeverse’s (DOGEVERSE) main aim is to become the world’s first multi-chain “doge” currency.

And according to ChatGPT-4o’s analysis, the token could have enormous upside potential once it lists on DEXs.

The DOGEVERSE presale has been a smash hit, raising over $15 million from investors eager to get involved on the ground floor.



ChatGPT-4o believes this positive presale sentiment could be vital to the token’s price prospects.

The model predicts DOGEVERSE could surge to $0.0005 immediately after its open market debut.

If this prediction proves accurate, it would represent a 61% return for those who invest during the current presale stage.

Although ChatGPT-4o’s forecast is entirely hypothetical, the model is clearly optimistic about DOGEVERSE.

ChatGPT-4o Highly Bullish on Quirky New Meme Coin Sealana

Another market newcomer receiving high marks from ChatGPT-4o is Sealana (SEAL), a quirky project on Solana depicting an overweight seal character.

Despite its tongue-in-cheek branding and lack of utility, ChatGPT-4o sees real potential for SEAL to pump once it hits the open market.

The model highlights Sealana’s $1.2 million raise and low token price as factors that could contribute to its bullishness.

According to ChatGPT-4o’s analysis, these factors, combined with Sealana’s growing social media community, could see the token surge on its first day of trading.

Specifically, the AI model has an ambitious target for SEAL to potentially trade as high as $0.04 after its DEX debut.

This would represent an 81% increase from the current presale rate.

So, much like Dogeverse, ChatGPT-4o sees significant upside potential for Sealana.

