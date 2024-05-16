Pepe and GameStop Slow Down, Sealana and 5SCAPE Take the Meme Coin Spotlight 

What was expected to be an altcoin season has turned into a meme coin season again.

GameStop and Pepe have been topping the charts with dazzling gains over the last few days.



While Pepe set a new all-time high on May 15, 2024, GameStop exploded close to 3600%. But the coins have been unable to maintain the momentum, and the descent has begun.

Meanwhile, Sealana and 5th Scape take the spotlight.

Pepe and GameStop Await Steep Crash

GameStop fell 50% on Thursday as the FOMO subsided.

The meme token has been tapping into the recent surge in GameStop Corp. shares. The American gaming retailer rebounded after the first online post by Keith Gill in three years. Gill is famous for his role in the 2021 GameStop short squeeze.

GameStop 1D price action, source: CoinMarketCap

The unofficial Solana meme coin $GME parodies the American gaming retailer. With nothing else going on for it than pure speculation, $GME is slipping down the charts. The indicators are not in favour of the meme coin, forecasting a steep crash over the next few days.

Pepe is also showing signs of a slowdown.

Pepe 1D price action, source: CoinMarketCap

But the cult status of the frog-themed meme coin paints a more promising picture. Pepe has the potential to get back on its feet and resume the ascent soon.

Sealana is the Latest Meme Coin Craze

Pepe boasts a $4.4B market cap now, and ranks third on the meme coin leaderboards. But when compared to GameStop’s 3600% surge, Pepe has only been able to record a 30% growth over the last seven days.

In other words, GameStop investors made substantially better gains than Pepe investors.

The reason is $GME’s lower initial capital. Due to its market cap in the billions, Pepe has limited room for growth.

That explains why meme coin investors restructure their portfolios often to accommodate new tokens. Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) is the latest to capture their attention.

Like Pepe and GameStop, Sealana signals a notable shift in the meme coin market that has long favoured dog coins.

Sealana enters the scene with an interesting backstory that sparks relatability:

“Meet Sealana, the chubby seal who’s taken a deep dive into the Solana Sea. Whaled at his PC and growing by the day, Sealana is so absorbed in the degen market that he’s abandoned the gorgeous figure of his youth for a trader’s diet of chips and tinned tuna. His obsession with finding the next big Solana meme coin keeps his flippers busy and his living room a big fat mess.”

As per the latest announcement, Sealana is going multichain.

👋Hey, y'all! 🇺🇸



We heard some of you are having some troubles buying $SEAL ❌ So, to make it easier for some of you lizard skin liberals, we’re making $SEAL #MultiChain allowing ya’ll to buy on #Ethereum! So grab a cold one, sit down and we’ll tell ya’ll how to fill your truck… pic.twitter.com/3dsuUScSbw — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) May 9, 2024

Relatability Fuels the $SEAL Mania

Illustrated similar to South Park’s Gamer Guy, Sealana embodies a Web3 trader glued to his screens and fixated on the degen market.

Most of the meme coin market can relate to the rags-to-riches mentality of Sealana. The project has got the relatability factor right.

Another driving force behind the sensational presale is the popularity of Solana-based coins, as shown by DogWifHat, Bonk, Slerf, GameStop, and Cat in a Dogs World, to name a few.

Sealana strategically makes its way into the thriving Solana meme coin niche.

Visit the Sealana Presale

VR Coin $5SCAPE is About to Hit $6M in Viral Presale

Beyond meme coins, utility coins like 5th Scape ($5SCAPE) show promise.

The latest sensation in virtual reality (VR) is $5SCAPE, which introduces a diverse range of VR games to the market –– from the intense MMA battles in Cage Conquest to epic medieval warfare in Epic Arena.

5th Scape also has VR hardware in the pipeline.

Ultra VR Headset and Swiftscape VR Chair combine ergonomic designs with immersive experiences. They are engineered for precise motion tracking, total immersion, and long VR sessions with swift support.

5th Scape’s VR hub will foster collaboration among industry experts, developers, and learners to help bring their VR visions to life.

$5SCAPE Investment Outlook

$5SCAPE is a token backed by a tangible utility.

The line between the real and virtual is blending. With the rapid progress of VR technologies and the growing demand from consumers, the industry is set to grow rapidly.

That makes $5SCAPE one of the most promising cryptocurrencies to enter the market in 2024.

Apart from value accrual, $5SCAPE tokens unlock a wide range of premium experiences on the platform. This includes complimentary access to a rich library of VR games, educational materials, movies, and animations.

The ongoing presale of $5SCAPE tokens presents an early investment gateway to the project at low prices. For example, the anticipated listing price of $0.01 represents a remarkable 205.81% surge from the current price.

The presale is about to break past the $6M milestone.

Join the 5th Scape Presale