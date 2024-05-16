Loading...

Pepe and GameStop Slow Down, Sealana and 5SCAPE Take the Meme Coin Spotlight 

3 mins read

Contents
1. Pepe and GameStop Await Steep Crash
2. Sealana is the Latest Meme Coin Craze
3. Relatability Fuels the $SEAL Mania
4. VR Coin $5SCAPE is About to Hit $6M in Viral Presale
5. $5SCAPE Investment Outlook
Share link:

In this post:

What was expected to be an altcoin season has turned into a meme coin season again. 

GameStop and Pepe have been topping the charts with dazzling gains over the last few days. 


While Pepe set a new all-time high on May 15, 2024, GameStop exploded close to 3600%. But the coins have been unable to maintain the momentum, and the descent has begun. 

Meanwhile, Sealana and 5th Scape take the spotlight. 

Pepe and GameStop Await Steep Crash 

GameStop fell 50% on Thursday as the FOMO subsided. 

The meme token has been tapping into the recent surge in GameStop Corp. shares. The American gaming retailer rebounded after the first online post by Keith Gill in three years. Gill is famous for his role in the 2021 GameStop short squeeze. 

GameStop 1D price action, source: CoinMarketCap

The unofficial Solana meme coin $GME parodies the American gaming retailer. With nothing else going on for it than pure speculation, $GME is slipping down the charts. The indicators are not in favour of the meme coin, forecasting a steep crash over the next few days. 

Pepe is also showing signs of a slowdown.

Pepe 1D price action, source: CoinMarketCap

But the cult status of the frog-themed meme coin paints a more promising picture. Pepe has the potential to get back on its feet and resume the ascent soon. 

Sealana is the Latest Meme Coin Craze

Pepe boasts a $4.4B market cap now, and ranks third on the meme coin leaderboards. But when compared to GameStop’s 3600% surge, Pepe has only been able to record a 30% growth over the last seven days. 

In other words, GameStop investors made substantially better gains than Pepe investors. 

The reason is $GME’s lower initial capital. Due to its market cap in the billions, Pepe has limited room for growth. 

That explains why meme coin investors restructure their portfolios often to accommodate new tokens. Solana meme coin Sealana (SEAL) is the latest to capture their attention. 

Like Pepe and GameStop, Sealana signals a notable shift in the meme coin market that has long favoured dog coins. 

Sealana enters the scene with an interesting backstory that sparks relatability:

“Meet Sealana, the chubby seal who’s taken a deep dive into the Solana Sea. Whaled at his PC and growing by the day, Sealana is so absorbed in the degen market that he’s abandoned the gorgeous figure of his youth for a trader’s diet of chips and tinned tuna. His obsession with finding the next big Solana meme coin keeps his flippers busy and his living room a big fat mess.”

As per the latest announcement, Sealana is going multichain.

Relatability Fuels the $SEAL Mania

Illustrated similar to South Park’s Gamer Guy, Sealana embodies a Web3 trader glued to his screens and fixated on the degen market.

Most of the meme coin market can relate to the rags-to-riches mentality of Sealana. The project has got the relatability factor right.

Another driving force behind the sensational presale is the popularity of Solana-based coins, as shown by DogWifHat, Bonk, Slerf, GameStop, and Cat in a Dogs World, to name a few. 

Sealana strategically makes its way into the thriving Solana meme coin niche.

Visit the Sealana Presale

VR Coin $5SCAPE is About to Hit $6M in Viral Presale 

Beyond meme coins, utility coins like 5th Scape ($5SCAPE) show promise.  

The latest sensation in virtual reality (VR) is $5SCAPE, which introduces a diverse range of VR games to the market –– from the intense MMA battles in Cage Conquest to epic medieval warfare in Epic Arena.

5th Scape also has VR hardware in the pipeline.

Ultra VR Headset and Swiftscape VR Chair combine ergonomic designs with immersive experiences. They are engineered for precise motion tracking, total immersion, and long VR sessions with swift support. 

5th Scape’s VR hub will foster collaboration among industry experts, developers, and learners to help bring their VR visions to life.

$5SCAPE Investment Outlook 

$5SCAPE is a token backed by a tangible utility. 

The line between the real and virtual is blending. With the rapid progress of VR technologies and the growing demand from consumers, the industry is set to grow rapidly. 

That makes $5SCAPE one of the most promising cryptocurrencies to enter the market in 2024. 

Apart from value accrual, $5SCAPE tokens unlock a wide range of premium experiences on the platform. This includes complimentary access to a rich library of VR games, educational materials, movies, and animations. 

The ongoing presale of $5SCAPE tokens presents an early investment gateway to the project at low prices. For example, the anticipated listing price of $0.01 represents a remarkable 205.81% surge from the current price.

The presale is about to break past the $6M milestone. 

Join the 5th Scape Presale

Disclaimer. This is a Market Release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
#Market Release
3 mins read

ChatGPT-4o Gives Meme Coin Price Predictions: Dogecoin, Pepe, Bonk

#Market Release
3 mins read

5 Best Crypto to Buy Now as Prices Surge

#Market Release
2 mins read

Trending GameFi Token Mega Dice Reaches New Milestone With $1 Million Raised in Presale

#Market Release
3 mins read

Trader Made 15,000x Gains on Pepe in a Year, Could Dogeverse Give Similar Gains?

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan