5 Best Crypto to Buy Now as Prices Surge

The crypto market is heating up again as Bitcoin and Ethereum show renewed strength.

Smaller altcoins are also getting swept up in the bullishness – with some under-the-radar gems now looking positioned for explosive upside.

This article will examine 5 of the most promising cryptocurrencies to consider adding to your portfolio during the current market climate.

1. Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE)

For those looking to go big on meme coins during this latest bullish wave, Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) deserves serious consideration.

This new token aims to become the world’s first multi-chain meme crypto.

Unlike single-chain offerings, Dogeverse will launch on six major blockchain networks – Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Base, and Avalanche.

This never-before-seen approach allows DOGEVERSE holders to easily bridge their tokens between these six networks using cross-chain tech.

But the selling points don’t stop there.

Dogeverse also offers a staking rewards program where token holders can obtain estimated APYs of 55%.

Retail investors have certainly taken notice of DOGEVERSE, with the ongoing presale having racked up over $15 million in funding so far.

And with DEX listings set to take place in the coming weeks, many believe now could be the prime time to buy DOGEVERSE tokens before their value potentially rockets.

Visit Dogeverse Presale

2. Mega Dice Token (DICE)

Crypto gaming and gambling have been major growth areas, and Mega Dice Token (DICE) looks to tap into that energy.

This Solana-based project is building an ecosystem around its DICE token that integrates with the Mega Dice crypto casino.

Users gain access to numerous benefits and rewards by holding and staking DICE.

Daily payouts are distributed to stakers based on the casino’s performance that day, essentially making DICE holders “partners” in Mega Dice’s success.

Limited edition NFTs, referral programs, and a token burn mechanism further increase DICE’s utility.

Although DICE isn’t yet available to trade publicly, the token’s presale has raised over $1 million in funding.

DICE tokens are priced at just $0.075 – expected to be a discount on the eventual listing price.

So, with the online gambling market expected to pass a $50 billion valuation by 2027, Mega Dice Token looks well-positioned to rise the ranks of crypto’s top “GambleFi” tokens.

Visit Mega Dice Token Presale

3. Sealana (SEAL)

Few meme coin projects have generated more buzz than Sealana (SEAL) lately.

This hilarious token portrays an overweight seal mascot who trades from his mom’s basement every day – taking a different approach than the dog and cat-themed cryptos that flood the market each week.

Despite having no use case, SEAL has already raised over $1.2 million in a wildly successful presale phase.

Its upcoming DEX launch looks impeccably timed, too, coming just as meme coins across the board are seeing a resurgence fueled by Roaring Kitty’s return to Twitter.

With a fast-growing community on Twitter and hype building from influencer endorsements, many believe Sealana could be the next big meme coin on Solana.

So, for “degen” traders seeking an under-the-radar gem, SEAL could be worth considering.

Visit Sealana Presale

4. Pepe (PEPE)

No discussion of the best cryptos to buy now would be complete without mentioning Pepe (PEPE).

This frog-themed meme coin has been around the block, but it’s showing serious signs of life amid the market’s revival.

Over the past four days, PEPE has pumped 23% higher – yet was up by 40% at one point yesterday.

This price pump has helped push PEPE’s market cap above $4.3 billion, making it the 23rd largest crypto in the world.

Thanks to its established brand recognition, PEPE has benefited massively from the uptick in meme coin market momentum.

For this reason, PEPE could be a viable option for those seeking exposure to this niche.

5. BounceBit (BB)

Rounding off our list of the best cryptos to buy now is BounceBit (BB).

This new protocol is building a “Bitcoin restaking chain” that allows BTC holders to earn yields from both CeFi and DeFi sources.

BounceBit wraps Bitcoin into a token called BBTC that can be staked to secure its blockchain and earn rewards.

It’s also partnering with regulated custodians to facilitate yield-generating strategies, like funding rate arbitrage, while keeping funds secure.

With a growing DeFi ecosystem built on its EVM-compatible chain, the opportunities to earn with BounceBit are appealing.

And given that the native BB token has a market cap of just $135 million, there’s plenty of room for growth compared to blue-chip altcoins.