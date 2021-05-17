TL;DR Breakdown

LINK breaks below $40-$41 support.

Chainlink spikes to $35.

Several-day retracement likely to be exhausted.

Today’s Chainlink price prediction is bullish as the market has retraced almost 35 percent from the last all-time high of $53. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to reverse latest his week and start to head towards further all-time highs.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The crypto market trades with substantial loss over the last 24 hours and sharp spikes lower were seen across the board overnight. Bitcoin trades with a loss of 7.6 percent, While Ethereum is down almost 8 percent. The rest of the market follows this pattern with various degrees of bearish price action.

LINK/USD opened at $40.72 after slight bearish close yesterday. Overnight, the Chainlink price moved towards further lows until support was found at the $35 mark. From there, bulls regained control and pushed LINK to retest the $40-$41 previous support area as resistance.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours

The LINK/USD price moved in a range of $35.24 – $43.88, indicating severe volatility. Trading volume has increased by 25 percent and totals almost $3 billion. The total market cap stands at $16.8 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 13th place overall.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart – LINK spike to $35 mark overnight

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the market rejecting further downside after a brief test of the $35 mark overnight, indicating that the market might reverse back to the upside this week.

Chainink price action continues trading in a bearish momentum over the past days after setting a new all-time high around the $53 mark on the 10th of May. Since previously LINK/USD gained more than 70 percent from the $30 low at the end of April, we can expect a similar upswing once the current retracement ends.

Right now, LINK/USD still retraces and is in a bearish short-term trend. However, since the market has already retraced more than 30 percent to the $35 low, we expect a reversal to be seen soon.

Currently, the Chainlink price action retests previous major support around $40-$41 as a resistance. If the market fails to move above this resistance, we can expect further downside later this week, with the next support around the $33 mark.

Alternatively, if the $40-$41 resistance breaks, LINK/USD should start moving sideways and set a higher low, from which to establish a base to move higher later this week.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Conclusion

Chainlink price prediction is bullish as the market rejected further downside overnight and currently trades below the $40-$41 resistance. Therefore, if bulls can push LINK/USD above this price point, we expect further upside over a week.

