LINK tests $44 resistance overnight.

Support retested at the $41 level over the past hours.

Next support at $40.

Today’s Chainlink price prediction is bearish as the market moved lower after setting a lower high around $44. Currently, LINK/USD retests the $41 support, once it is broken, we should see further downside over the next 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades with mixed results as Bitcoin trades flat around 0 percent, while Ethereum has lost almost 3 percent. Stellar (XLM) is among the best performers with a gain of 5 percent.

LINK/USD opened at $41.5 after bearish close yesterday set a lower high at $48. Earlier today, another lower high was set around $44.5 after a retest of $41 support. Therefore, the market trades in an increasingly tighter range. Once the range is broken, we will see where the market is headed next week.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours

The LINK/USD price moved in a range of $41.08 – $44.61, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. 24 trading volume has decreased by 13.92 percent and stands at $2.2 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap stands at $17.7 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 13th place overall.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart – LINK

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Chainlink price pushing to break the $41 mark once again.

Overall the market continues retracing from the all-time high set around the $53 mark on the 10th of May. The new all-time high was set due to a 70 percent upswing from the previous major support level around $31 set on the 23rd of April. Therefore, we could see similar performance over the upcoming weeks once the Chainlink price stops retracing.

Earlier this week, Chainlink made two separate waves lower, resulting in a total retracement of around 25 percent. The support around the $40-$41 mark has already been retested twice. Therefore, we could see the support break later today as bears continue pushing LINK/USD lower.

Once the support is broken, we could see LINK/USD move towards the next minor support, around $38. From there, the market could potentially start to reverse in a similar way as during the middle of April.

Alternatively, if a further downside is rejected over the next hours and the $40-$41 support holds, we could see LINK/USD move sideways over the next 24 hours as it prepares a base from which to push higher early next week.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Conclusion

Chainlink price prediction is bearish as the market continues trading in a bearish momentum over the past days. Earlier today, another lower high was set around $44.5, indicating that bears are still in control, and we are likely to see LINK move below the $41-$40 support area early next week.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.