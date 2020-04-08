Chainlink price ended the last month with rallying at $2.20 support level as it began to rise. In the last 2-days, LINK managed to climb up over 200-days EMA and was able to break the resistance at $2.74 to be at the present resistance at $2.80 – granted by the 100-days EMA.

As the 100-days EMA would be cleared, the digital currency would be able to climb further over $3.00 and recover most of the losses of March 2020.

Chainlink price chart by Trading View

LINK-USD Price Prediction of Short Term

Above the $2.80, the level one resistance lies at $3.00 (1.272 Fib Extension) for ChainLink price movement. After this, the resistance is at $3.17. After this, the resistance is present at $3.17, $3.33 and $3.60. Looking at the downside, the support lies at $2.75, $2.60 (200-days EMA), and $2.40.

The RSI rose above level 50 as the buyers tend to dominate the momentum of the market. In case it stays at this level, LINK would surely be able to break $3.00.

ChainLink price towards recovery

Today ChainLink price was able to recover from the support level of 0.00033 Bitcoin to climb up to 0.000385 Bitcoin. It came face to face with the resistance provided by a bearish .236 Fib Retracement and at the moment it is involved in the fight to breach above here.

In case LINK could stay above 0.00042 Bitcoin, it would be turning bullish against the king of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, and would be on its journey to recovery from the price collapse back in March 2020.

Chainlink price chart by Trading View

The level 1 resistance above 0.000385 Bitcoin is found at 0.0004 Bitcoin. Over this, the resistance is found at 0.00042 Bitcoin, 0.000448 Bitcoin and 0.00046 Bitcoin.

While at the downside, the support is located at 0.00036 Bitcoin (100-days EMA), 0.000345 Bitcoin, and 0.00033 Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.