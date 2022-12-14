ChainLink price analysis: LINK increases by 4% after strong bullish influence

ChainLink price analysis for December 14, 2022, reveals the market following an upward movement, showing increasing momentum, signifying positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained bearish over the past few hours. On December 13, 2022, the price reached from $7 to $6.7. However, the market increased in value soon after and gained more value. Moreover, ChainLink has increased and reached $6.89, just moving onto the $7 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $6.89, with a trading volume of $283,685,484. Chainlink has been up 4.69% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #21 with a live market cap of $3,499,949,284.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a Constance movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming neither less nor more prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing dormant dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7, which is the strongest resistance point for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $6.4, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. Moreover, the LINK/USD price appears to be moving linearly, illustrating a stable market. The market appears to be showing bullish potential.

LINK/USD 4-hour price chat Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54showing a stable cryptocurrency market. This means that cryptocurrency is in the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move linearly, indicating a constant market. The equivalence of buying and selling activities causes the RSI score to remain dormant.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.7, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $6.5, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bullish tendencies in the last few hours. However, the market has decided on a negative approach. As a result, the movement path has shifted today, the price started moving downwards, and the market started opening its volatility. This change has played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price attempts to move toward the support band of the market and obtain a breakout.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 48, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a linear movement. The stable RSI score also means equivalent selling and buying activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency follows a consistent trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a neutral approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.