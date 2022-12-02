logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

ChainLink price analysis: LINK maintains positive value at $7.5

ChainLink price analysis: LINK maintains positive value at $7.5

ChainLink price analysis for December 2, 2022, reveals the market following an upward movement, showing increasing momentum, signifying positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained bearish over the past few hours. On December 1, 2022, the price reached from $7.7 to $7.4. However, the market increased in value soon after and gained more value. Moreover, ChainLink has increased and reached $7.5, just moving onto the $7.5 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $7.5, with a trading volume of $355,852,751. Chainlink has been up 0.69% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #19 with a live market cap of $3,853,153,898.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a closing movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing decreasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.7, which is the strongest resistance point for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $7.2, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. Moreover, the LINK/USD price appears to be moving upward, illustrating a further increasing market. The market appears to be showing bullish potential.

image 26
LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58 showing a stable cryptocurrency market. This means that cryptocurrency is in the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move linearly, indicating a constant market. The equivalence of buying and selling activities causes the RSI score to remain dormant.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.8, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $5.4, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bullish tendencies in the last few hours. However, the market has decided on a negative approach. As a result, the movement path has shifted today, the price started moving downwards, and the market started opening its volatility. This change has played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price attempts to move toward the support band of the market, and obtain a breakout.

image 27
LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 58, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a downward movement. The declining RSI score also means dominant selling activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency follows a consistent trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a neutral approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Narmin

Narmin

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

Related News

Hot Stories

ChainLink price analysis: LINK maintains positive value at $7.5
02 December, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: Bulls to test $13.00 resistance
02 December, 2022
3 mins read
Blockchain games are doing great despite the failure of FTX
02 December, 2022
3 mins read
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tezos, and Aave Daily Price Analyses – 1 December Roundup
02 December, 2022
3 mins read
Reserve Bank of India’s crypto alternative is here: How can one use the e-Rupi?
02 December, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Blockchain games are doing great despite the failure of FTX
02 December, 2022
3 mins read
Reserve Bank of India’s crypto alternative is here: How can one use the e-Rupi?
02 December, 2022
3 mins read
Russian bank infuses metamask into its blockchain
01 December, 2022
3 mins read
OpenSea ends 2022 with major partnerships and $1B in NFT royalties
01 December, 2022
3 mins read
Dealbook interview: New York Times continues to defend SBF & FTX collapse
01 December, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here