ChainLink price analysis: LINK obtains bullish dynamics at $7.4

ChainLink price analysis for November 30, 2022, reveals the market following an upward movement, showing increasing momentum, signifying positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained bullish over the past few hours. On November 29, 2022, the price reached $6.6 to $7.4. However, the market increased in value soon after and gained more value, and reached $7.5. Moreover, ChainLink has decreased and reached $7.4, just moving away from the $7.5 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $7.4, with a trading volume of $327,881,174. Chainlink has been up 1.01% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #19 with a live market cap of $3,773,565,512.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an opening movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing increasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.7, which is the strongest resistance point for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $6.6, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. Moreover, the LINK/USD price appears to be moving downward, illustrating a further decreasing market. The market appears to be showing bearish potential.

LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65 showing an inflated cryptocurrency market. This means that cryptocurrency is above the upper-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move downward, indicating an increasing market. The dominance of selling activities causes the RSI score to decrease.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.5, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $5.5, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bullish tendencies in the last few hours. However, the market has decided on a positive approach. As a result, the movement path has shifted today, the price started moving upwards, and the market started opening its volatility. This change has played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price attempts to move toward the resistance band of the market, and obtain a breakout.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 57, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to an upward movement. The increasing RSI score also means dominant buying activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency follows an increasing trend with much more room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a positive approach, as it shows the potential to move to a bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.