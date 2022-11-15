logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

ChainLink price analysis: LINK gains positive momentum at $6.5

ChainLink price analysis: LINK gains positive momentum at $6.5
TL;DR Breakdown
  • ChainLinkprice analysis is bullish today.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $9.
  • The strongest support is present at $5.9.

ChainLink price analysis for November 15, 2022, reveals the market following an upward movement, showing increasing momentum, signifying positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained bearish over the past few hours. On November 14, 2022, the price reached $6.3 to $6. However, the market increased in value soon after and gained more value. Moreover, ChainLink has increased and reached $6.5, just moving onto the $7 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $6.5, with a trading volume of $361,973,494. Chainlink has been up 2.55% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #21 with a live market cap of $3,179,800,551.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a closing movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing increasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $6.59, which is the strongest resistance point for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $5.9, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. Moreover, the LINK/USD price appears to be moving upward, illustrating a further increasing market. The market appears to be showing bullish potential.

image 260
LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52 showing a stable cryptocurrency market. This means that cryptocurrency is in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move upward, indicating an increasing market. The dominance of buying activities causes the RSI score to increase.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $9, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $5.7, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bullish tendencies in the last few hours. However, the market has decided on a positive approach. As a result, the movement path has shifted today, the price started moving upwards, and the market started opening its volatility. This change has played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price attempts to move past the Moving Average band of the market, and obtain a fully bullish trend.

image 261
LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 44, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the lower-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to an upward movement. The increasing RSI score also means dominant buying activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency follows a consistent trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a neutral approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Narmin

Narmin

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

Related News

Hot Stories

ChainLink price analysis: LINK gains positive momentum at $6.5
15 November, 2022
3 mins read
Self-Sovereign ID Platform Ziden Joins AI-Powered L1 Oraichain
15 November, 2022
3 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT likely to hit $5.92 in a bullish market
15 November, 2022
3 mins read
Avalanche price analysis: AVAX reports bullish recovery as price retraces back to $13.38
15 November, 2022
3 mins read
SBF clearing his tracks on Twitter?
15 November, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

SBF clearing his tracks on Twitter?
15 November, 2022
3 mins read
10 takeaways from 80 minutes AMA with Binance CZ
15 November, 2022
3 mins read
Visa announces a new update to its FTX partnership
14 November, 2022
3 mins read
Sting of crypto hitmen: Is crypto being made to fail?
14 November, 2022
3 mins read
The Impact of Fast and Reliable Internet Connections in Emerging Economies
14 November, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here