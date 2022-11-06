logo
  • 3 mins read

Chainlink price analysis: Bears drag price levels down to $8.65 in latest strike

Chainlink price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Chainlink price analysis appears to be bearish
  • Support for LINK/USD is present at $8.57
  • The resistance for LINK/USD is present at $8.95

Chainlink price analysis is showing signs of a downtrend, as the price has been following a decreasing movement since the start of today’s trading session. Bears have dragged price levels down to $8.65, which represents a 1.46% decrease in the last 24 hours.

Although the cryptocurrency was under the bullish lead in the prior weeks, the trends have slightly shifted during the past few days. The bears have been successful in making their comeback on the price chart, as the red candlestick is indicating a loss in price up to the $8.65 mark.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart: Bearish resistance results in a declining trend for LINK

The one-day Chainlink price analysis is confirming a decline in coin value, as the price has been following a bearish trend for the day. The circumstances are turning favorable for the sellers, as the past weeks observed a constant improvement in the LINK market price. Nonetheless, a downturn in price occurred today which is why the price has been lowered to $8.65 point. The moving average (MA) is still quite low and is present at the $8.01 marker.

image 84
LINK/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The SMA 50 curve is traveling above the candlesticks, indicating a bearish resistance in the market. The SMA 200 curve is also gradually following a descending movement, validating the current downtrend for LINK/USD. The increase in volatility has taken the upper Bollinger band value to $8.69 and the lower Bollinger band value to $8.01. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) index has moved down to the 56.45 level.

Chainlink price analysis: LINK price backtracks to $8.65 as bears regain dominancy

The price is headed down according to the four hours Chainlink price analysis and has reached the $8.65 position. The short-term trending line is also descending as the bears have been showing control over the market for the past few hours. The last four hours have proved damaging for the cryptocurrency value as well as the price declined on noticeable level. The price is still below the moving average value i.e. $8.74.

image 85
LINK/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands indicator is showing an average of $8.66 now. Whereas its upper band has been relocated to $9.18 points and its lower band is present at $7.49 points. The strong drop in price has resulted in a decrease in the RSI index as well, and currently, the score is at 68.02.

Chainlink price analysis conclusion

A decline in price has been observed during the day, which is why the Chainlink price analysis has been devalued to the $8.65 level. Although the bullish momentum was on its way to recovery in the earlier weeks, a change in price movements has been recorded. The price might touch lower points in the upcoming days, as both the hourly and daily price charts are showing a bearish trend.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
joel

joel

Joel is a Blockchain enthusiast who has been active in the blockchain sector since 2016. He enjoys talking about blockchain and its implications for the future of humanity.He loves content and creating features on cryptocurrency.

