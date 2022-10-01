ChainLink price analysis: LINK price stays consistent at $7.5

ChainLink price analysis for October 1, 2022, reveals the market following an uncertain movement, showing constant momentum, signifying dormancy for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained constant over the past few hours. On September 30, 2022, the price reached from $7.8 to $7.5. However, the market remained around this value today. Moreover, ChainLink has peaked and reached $7.5, just shying away from the $8 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $7.5, with a trading volume of $393,801,633. Chainlink has been down 1.58% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #22 with a live market cap of $3,723,324,485.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a closing movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing increasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $8.1, which is the strongest resistance point for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $7.4, which is another support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bears. The LINK/USD price appears to be moving upward, illustrating an increasing market. The market appears to be showing bullish potential.

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42, showing a stable cryptocurrency market. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the lower-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move linearly, indicating a constant market. The equivalence of buying and selling activity causes the RSI score to remain dormant.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a decreasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $8.2, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $6.7, which is the strongest support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bearish dynamics in the last few days. However, the market has decided on a negative approach. As a result, the trend has shifted today, the price started moving downwards, and the market started closing its volatility. This change has played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price attempts to move towards the support band of the market.

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 50, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the central-neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a linear movement. The linear movement of the RSI score also means equivalent selling and buying activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency follows a consistent trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a neutral approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme. The market shows much potential for development towards the increasing end of the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.