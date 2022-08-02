logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

ChainLink price analysis: LINK crashes to $7.1

ChainLink price analysis: LINK crashes to $7.1
TL;DR Breakdown
  • ChainLink price analysis is bearish today.
  • The strongest resistance is present at $7.9.
  • LINK trades at $7.1 at the time of writing.

ChainLink price analysis for August 2, 2022, reveals the market following a complete bearish movement, obtaining massive negative momentum, signifying a decline for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained negative over the past few hours. Today, the price crashed and went from $7.3 to $7. However, the market started to increase in value soon after and regained most of its value. Moreover, ChainLink has increased and reached $7.1, just shying away from the $7.2 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $7.21, with a trading volume of $461,259,583. Chainlink has been down 7.28% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #24 with a live market cap of $3,340,595,655.

Contents hide
1 Token Summary
2 LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments
3 ChainLink price analysis for 1-day
4 ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Token Summary

ITB Widget Example window.itb_widget=window.itb_widget||{init:t=>{const e=document.createElement(“script”);e.async=!0,e.type=”text/javascript”,e.src=”https://app.intotheblock.com/widget.js”,e.onload=function(){window.itbWidgetInit(t)},document.getElementsByTagName(“head”)[0].appendChild(e)}}; window.itb_widget.init({ apiKey: ‘6KjzS5dFxQ8slqqL5bUqf5Al9nwW56DbaGWatOcK’, language: ‘en’, options: { tokenId: ‘LINK’, loader: true, } }) .itb-widget[data-type=”call-to-action”] { margin-top: 20px; }

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an opening movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing further declining dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $8.2, which is the strongest resistance for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $7.13, another LINK’s resistance point.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bears. The LINK/USD price appears to be moving downwards, illustrating a decreasing market. The market appears to be broken, which could trigger a reversal movement; there might still be hope for the bulls yet.

image 8
LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38, showing a slightly undervalued cryptocurrency stock. This means that the cryptocurrency falls under the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move linearly, indicating a decreasing market. The dominance of selling activity causes the RSI score to decrease.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.9, serving as LINK’s strongest resistance. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is at $5.9, which is the most substantial support for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. Moreover, the market’s trend seems to have shown bearish dynamics in the last few days. As a result, the market has decided on a negative approach. However, yesterday the market broke, and the market started opening its volatility, and the price started moving downwards.

image 9
LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 51, signifying a stable cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the central neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a downward movement. The declining RSI score also means dominant selling activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency follows a strong downward trend with much room for further activity on the declining extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a negative approach. Therefore, we can assume that the bears will start making their moves soon to maintain their control over the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Narmin

Narmin

Narmin is a passionate fintech writer and blockchain enthusiast backed by extensive experience in psychology and statistics.

Related News

Hot Stories

ChainLink price analysis: LINK crashes to $7.1
02 August, 2022
3 mins read
What Is Bitcoin, and How Does It Work?
02 August, 2022
3 mins read
Uniglo (GLO), Uniswap (UNI) And Quant (QNT) Are Expected To Trend Bullish This November
02 August, 2022
3 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA steps down to $0.495 as bears gain momentum
02 August, 2022
3 mins read
10th Global Blockchain Congress by Agora Group on November 23rd and 24th in Dubai, the UAE
02 August, 2022
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Tiffany & Co. announces CryptoPunk pendants
02 August, 2022
3 mins read
Honduras launches BTC Valley in the Santa Lucia tourist town
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Halborn warns traders about a new phishing scam
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Largest Monero mining pool is shutting down
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Israel's new limits on cash transactions to promote digital payments
01 August, 2022
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us