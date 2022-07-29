ChainLink price analysis: LINK price spikes to 7.7 after strong bullish movement

ChainLink price analysis for July 29, 2022, reveals the market following a complete bullish movement, obtaining significant positive momentum, signifying a gain of positivity for the LINK market. The price of ChainLink has remained positive over the past few hours. On July 28, 2022, the price spiked from $6.7 to $7.2. However, the market started to increase in value soon after and regained most of its value. Moreover, ChainLink has peaked and reached $7.8, just shying away from the $8 mark.

The current price of ChainLink is $7.7, with a trading volume of $890,676,441. Chainlink has been up 14.18% in the last 24 hours. ChainLink currently ranks at #23 with a live market cap of $3,564,157,890.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an opening movement. This means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to the movement towards either extreme, showing increasing dynamics. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.8, which is the strongest resistance for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is $5.7, which is the most substantial support for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. The LINK/USD price appears to be moving upward, illustrating an increasing market. The market appears to be showing bullish potential, and the trend might shift soon in favoring a negative movement if the resistance is broken.

LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

ChainLink price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72, showing an inflated cryptocurrency market. This means that the cryptocurrency falls into the overvaluation region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move upwards, indicating an increasing market. The dominance of buying activity causes the RSI score to Increase. This means that a reversal movement is imminent as the price cannot stay inflated for a long period of time.

ChainLink price analysis for 1-day

ChainLink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following an increasing movement, which means that the price of ChainLink is becoming more prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $7.5, serving as LINK’s support point. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is at $5.7, which is another support point for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to have shown bullish dynamics in the last few days. As a result, the market has decided on a positive approach. However, yesterday the trend almost shifted, the price started moving upward, and the market started opening its volatility. This change could’ve played a crucial role in the development of ChainLink. However, the price appears to break the resistance band of the market, which might reverse the market dynamic completely.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 62, signifying an overvalued cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the overvaluation region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to an upward movement. The increasing RSI score also means dominant buying activities.

ChainLink Price Analysis Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency follows an upward trend with much room for activity on the positive extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a positive approach, as it shows the potential to move to either bullish extreme.

