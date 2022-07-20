Chainlink price analysis is bullish today, following the recent breakout above $6. The LINK/USD pair is now trading at $6.72 and facing resistance at $7.5. On the other hand, prices have support at $5.4. A break below this level could see LINK/USD drop to $4.8.

Looking at the daily chart, we see that Chainlink prices have been on an upward trend in the past few days. Prices have risen from $4.8 to the current level of $6.82. The recent breakout above $6 is a bullish development and could see LINK continue rising towards the $7.5 resistance level. However, if prices fail to close above this level, a pullback to the $5.4 support level is possible according to Chainlink price analysis.

Chainlink price analysis for 1-day: Bullish signals or bearish headwinds?

Chainlink price analysis for the 1-day reveals that bulls push prices higher as the LINK/USD pair trades at $6.82. Prices have been upward recently, with a breakout above the $6 resistance level.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, which is a bullish indicator. There is also a rising positive divergence between the price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). These indicators suggest that LINK prices are likely to continue rising in the near term according to Chainlink price analysis. The MACD is also rising, which is another bullish indicator. However, the MACD line is close to crossing the signal line, which could be a bearish development.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart: Recent price developments look bearish

The 4-hour chart shows that the LINK/USD pair has formed an ascending triangle pattern. This is a bullish pattern and suggests that prices are likely to continue rising in the near term. Prices are currently trading at $6.82 and facing resistance at $7.5. A break above this level could see Chainlink prices rise towards the $8 resistance level.

The four-hour technical indicators are bullish as the Moving average is above the price, while the coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 50. The MACD for the coin is in the bullish zone and is expected to continue rising as the bulls remain in control of the market.

Chainlink price analysis conclusion

Chainlink price analysis reveals that the LINK/USD pair is currently in a bullish trend and is expected to continue rising in the near term. Prices have support at $5.4; a break below this level could drop prices to $4.8. On the other hand, prices have resistance at $7.5; a break above this level could see Chainlink prices rise towards the $8 resistance level.

The technical indicators are all bullish, which suggests that prices are likely to continue rising in the near term as per Chainlink price analysis. However, in the medium-term, there is a possibility of a pullback as the MACD line is close to crossing over the signal line. Investors should exercise caution at this point and wait for a clear breakout above $7.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.