TL;DR Breakdown

Chainlink price analysis is bullish today.

Price has increased up to $15.

Resistance for LINK is present at $15.3.

Today’s Chainlink price analysis is bullish. The price of LINK has increased today and is currently sitting at $15. Resistance for LINK can be found at $15.3, while support can be found at $14.9. For the next 24 hours, we believe that LINK will continue to move upwards, reaching a price of $16.5.

The Chainlink price rose sharply on June 11th, reaching a high of $15.3. The price has since decreased slightly but is still in a bullish trend. For the next 24 hours, we believe that LINK will continue to move upwards, reaching a price of $16.5. Resistance can be found at $15.3, while support can be found at $14.9.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls encountering $15.3 resistance

LINK/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility seen in the cryptocurrency market over the past 24 hours has been caused by a number of factors. Firstly, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had filed charges against Ripple Labs for allegedly selling unregistered securities. This news sent shockwaves through the crypto community, with XRP prices dropping sharply.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart: Bulls taking control after the breakdown

The breakdown on September 8th sparked a buying signal, and the bulls took control following the breakout. Since then, the price has risen from $11.50 to $15. Since then, the price has been consolidating between $15 and $15.30.

The bulls are currently in control of the LINK/USD pair and are likely to push the price towards the $16 resistance level. However, if the bears take control, we could see a corrective move towards the support at $14.50.

The RSI indicator is presently in the overbought territory, suggesting that the bulls are worn out and a bearish decline may soon follow. The MACD indicator has just recently crossed over, indicating that the bulls are gaining power.

The breakout, however, is expected to occur at $15.3 against the dollar and resistance lies at $15.3. The support level is predicted to be at $13.8 if the price falls to get over this mark.

Chainlink price analysis conclusion

The Chainlink price analysis shows that the bullish momentum is still strong, but as bulls have maintained control for the last 16 hours and the price is now in a lower range, they may be exhausted after the RSI curve flattened up on the 4-hour chart. As a result, we expect LINK to begin retreating before the downgrade happens.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.