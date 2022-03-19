TL;DR Breakdown

Today’s Chainlink price analysis is bearish since the price unexpectedly rose after breaking down today. For the previous 16 hours, the price function has been heading up, continually establishing bullish domination. The value of LINK has risen back to $15, and it will soon attempt to break through $15.3, which is a crucial threshold for traders. If the price can surpass this point, it could continue to increase in value. However, if LINK fails to break through $15.3, the next significant support is at $13.8.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls encountering $15.3 resistance

LINK/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The volatility of digital assets such as Chainlink makes them unsuitable for most investors. Only those who are comfortable with high risk should consider trading them.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart: Bulls taking control after the breakdown

The 4-hour price chart for LINK/USD shows that the bulls have taken control after the breakdown on SeptembeSince then, the5. The market has been in an up then, with the price rising from $11.50 to $15.

The RSI indicator is currently in the overbought region, which indicates that the bulls are exhausted and a bearish correction could occur soon. The MACD indicator is also in the bullish territory and has recently crossed over, which suggests that the bulls are gaining strength.

The resistance for LINK is present at $15.3, while the support is at $13.8. If the price can break through $15.3, it could continue to increase in value. However, if it fails to do so, it will find support at $13.8.

The Directional Movement Indicator (DMI) is a technical analysis tool that measures the strength of a prevailing trend. The indicator consists of two lines – the blue line is called the “positive” or “up” direction, while the red line is called the “negative” o “down” direction. When the blue line is above the red line, it indicates that the market is in an uptrend, while when the red line is above the blue line, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend.

Chainlink price analysis conclusion

The Chainlink price analysis shows that the bullish momentum has remained strong, but as bulls have held sway for the last 16 hours and the price is currently in a lower range, bulls may be fatigued now that the RSI curve is flattening up on the 4-hour chart. As a result, we anticipate LINK to begin retreating shortly before downgrade:

