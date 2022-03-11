TL;DR Breakdown

Chainlink price prediction appears to be bearish.

The strongest resistance is present at $15.5.

The strongest support is present at $12.6.

The Chainlink price analysis for March 11, 2022, implies the market is following a shaky bearish movement. The price of Chainlink has remained positive over the past few hours. On March 10, 2022, the price crashed and went from $14.1 to $12.9 but declined soon after under the 13.0 mark, signifying a powerful bearish momentum. Chainlink has reversed its momentum and has started increasing.

The current price of Chainlink is $13.3, with a trading volume of $605,040,192. Chainlink has been up 1.61% in the last 24 hours. Chainlink currently ranks at #23 with a live market cap of $6,233,469,499.

LINK/USD 4-hour price analysis: Latest developments

The Chainlink price analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a slight decreasing movement. This means that the price of Chainlink is becoming less prone to undergo variable change on either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $14.2, which serves as the strongest resistance for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $12.6, which serves as the most substantial support for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving over the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bullish movement. The market’s trend seems to be dominated by bulls. However, the LINK/USD price appears to be moving upward towards resistance, which could break the market’s bullish momentum.

LINK/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46, showing a stable cryptocurrency stock. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI appears to move linearly, indicating a constant market. The equivalence of buying and selling activity causes the increasing RSI score.

Chainlink Price Analysis for 1-day: LINK somewhat stable

The Chainlink price Analysis reveals the market’s volatility following a declining movement, which means that the price of Chainlink is becoming less prone to experience variable change on either extreme. The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $15.5, which serves as the strongest resistance for LINK. Conversely, the lower limit of the Bollinger’s band is present at $12.4, which serves as the most substantial support for LINK.

The LINK/USD price appears to be moving under the price of the Moving Average, signifying a bearish movement. However, the less volatile market may prove favorable for the bulls as they have good chances of taking over their movement.

However, the price of LINK seems to follow a downward path towards the support, which could potentially shift the trend if it breaks; the fluctuation of the cost in either direction will decide the movement depending on the instability of the price in either direction.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The Chainlink price analysis shows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to be 41, signifying a stable value for the cryptocurrency. This means that the cryptocurrency falls in the lower neutral region. Furthermore, the RSI path seems to have shifted to a downward movement, indicating a stable market. The constant RSI score also means the equivalence of buying and activity.

Chainlink Price Analysis Conclusion

The Chainlink price analysis reveals the cryptocurrency to follow an uncertain upwards trend with much room for bullish activity. The bears have currently taken over the market, but the declining volatility favors the bulls, and they might be able to raise the price of LINK significantly and give the bears a run for their money.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.