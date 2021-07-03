TL;DR Breakdown

Chainlink price analysis is bullish for today as the market established a higher low yesterday, and bulls currently start pushing the market higher. Therefore, LINK/USD should move towards the next resistance at $22 over the next few days.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the green over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has increased by 3.6 percent, while Ethereum almost 8 percent. Meanwhile, the rest of the crypto market trades with similar gains.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours

LINK/USD traded in a range of $17.55 – $18.79, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 26 percent and totals $537.8 billion. The total market capitalization stands around $8.1 billion, resulting in a market rank of 15th place.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart – LINK prepares to move higher again?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Chainlink price establishing a higher low and starting to edge higher again.

The overall market trades in a bearish momentum over the past weeks. After a higher high was set around $35, LINK/USD retraced by more than 55 percent until the $15 significant support.

This means that LINK/USD is currently in a decision area. If we see further upside above the $26 mark, the overall market structure will start to turn bullish again. Alternatively, we expect LINK to move lower and break below the $15 mark next.

Over the past week, bulls pushed the Chainlink price higher, and a local high thigh and low was set, indicating momentum forming. Yesterday, LINK retraced and set a higher low around the $17 mark. From there, a base was formed overnight from which to push higher over the following days. This price action development should lead LINK/USD to the $22 mark next, however, it still does not mean that the overall price action momentum has shifted.

Chainlink Price Analysis: Conclusion

Chainlink price analysis is bullish for today as a lower high has been established overnight, and the market prepares for another push higher. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to breach the $20.5 previous high next and test the next resistance at $22.

