LINK retraced to $24 support overnight.

LINK/USD prepares to move higher.

Resistance at $35.

Today’s Chainlink price prediction is bullish as the market retested support $24 and currently prepares to move higher. Therefore, we expect LINK/USD to move higher over the next 24 hours to reach the previous high around the $35 mark.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the green today. Bitcoin is up by 2 percent, while Ethereum trades flat around 0.7 percent. Cardano (ADA) is among the best performers with a gain of 13 percent.

LINK/USD opened at $25.38 after a bearish close yesterday. From there a slight upside was seen overnight with the market peaking at around $29. Therefore, we might see another slight move lower before the market price reverses in a much more serious way.

Chainlink price movement in the last 24 hours

The LINK/USD price moved in a range of $23.84 – $29.06, indicating huge volatility. The trading volume has increased by 11 percent and totals $2.5 billion. Meanwhile, the total market cap trades around $11.64 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 13th place overall.

LINK/USD 4-hour chart – LINK bounces from $24 support.

On the 4-hour chart, we can see LINK/USD moving higher to set another higher high above the $35 mark. From there, the bullish momentum will likely increase even more over the next weeks.

The overall market still trades with a bearish momentum as the market retraced from the $53 mark over the past weeks and found support at the $15 mark. From there a strong rally was seen earlier today, indicating that bulls are looking to regain control.

On the 27th of May, LINK/USD moved lower until support was found at the $24 mark. This means that the Chainlink price action has established a higher low and prepares to push higher to the $41 mark.

Currently, we see the first attempts to move away from the $24 support as the LINK/USD rallied earlier today. If LINK/USD fails to move higher and breaks below the $24 support, we might see further retracement over the next week.

Therefore, further price action development is required right now. Once LINK/USD price action confirms further market structure to the upside, we can start to look for a long position entry opportunity next week.

Chainlink Price Prediction: Conclusion

Chainlink price prediction is bullish as the market established support at the $24 mark overnight and currently prepares to move higher to breach the $35 mark. From there, we expect LINK/USD to move higher to the $41 resistance and continue higher over the next month.

