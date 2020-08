A statement released by Santiment, a cryptocurrency analytics firm, highlighted the reason behind the huge surge, indicating crypto investors were taking a long position due to the confidence they were having with the cryptocurrency.However, not every investor is confident that the bullish rally will last long. Zeus Capital LLP went short on the ChainLink and continued to insist that the crypto will be bearish in the near future and might end up crashing to zero. This assertions by Zeus Capital prompted ChainLink supporters to launch a campaign aimed at liquating the short positions of the company.