Analyst Timothy Peterson thinks that Chainlink price has the potential to touch $32 by year-end, provided the staggering growth in the DeFi sector continues. Chainlink token has already made an explosive move upwards in the past two weeks as prices rallied by 88 percent.

Did some quick analysis of #chainlink's network growth rate and historical deviations in price put $LINK at $32 by end of year, but that price would not be sustainable. Investors who buy at high levels risk losing 50% of their investment or more. Most growth priced in already. — Timothy Peterson (@nsquaredcrypto) August 9, 2020

The sharp rise in the DeFi sector has meant good news for many firms, including Chainlink, oracles, and more. Investors have raised their stakes in the DeFi realm, and the positivity has percolated down to the firms associated with the Decentralized Finance sector. DeFi Pulse states that the total value locked in DeFi has increased four times in the past two months. No wonder Chainlink price is rising at a similar pace.

Chainlink price still has decent upside potential

The lofty target given by Timothy Peterson is based on potential growth in the Chainlink network, probable partnerships, and the DeFi boom. At the same time, he says that $32 may very well be the upper limit as LINk really won’t be able to sustain higher levels. He warns investors against buying LINK at higher levels as correction can wipe out their gains quickly.

DeFi-related projects are rallying on the back of explosive growth in the DeFi sector. Despite the steep sector-wide rise, the valuation difference between the larger and minor networks is increasing. For example, the current valuation of Chainlink stands at $4.47 billion. In comparison, the valuation of Band Protocol is far lower at just $257 million. The industry must demonstrate uniform growth to close this gap and reflect a universal DeFi growth.

DeFi wave looks set to rise even higher

If the Chainlink price touches $32, its valuation will stand at $10 billion. Such a figure would put it far ahead of its nearest competitor Band protocol. It remains to be seen if Chainlink has the vital fundamental ingredients to support such valuation by the end of 2020.

https://t.co/LdWBT7RzYn 1) $BAND and $LINK have been mainstays atop our Emerging Trends platform the past couple days, which measures the highest percentage increase in social discourse related to #crypto assets and topics. Generally, when pumping projects are on top of pic.twitter.com/Y6EFQfFYmj — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 10, 2020

As per Santiment, the market sentiment is increasingly positive with regards to the social activity of Chainlink and Band Protocol. However, the interest pales in comparison to the major cryptocurrencies.