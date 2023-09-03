Cathie Wood unlocks the magic of Bitcoin-AI synergy

TL;DR Breakdown

In a recent social media post on X, previously known as Twitter, Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Invest, conveyed her positive outlook regarding the convergence of Bitcoin and artificial intelligence (AI).

In her post, Wood alluded to the transformative possibilities arising from the dynamic interplay between AI and Bitcoin. She emphasized the potential and favorable implications that these technologies could have on a wide range of industries and the overall economic landscape. Wood’s optimism is substantiated by a research document released by ARK Invest titled “Investing In Artificial Intelligence: Where Will Equity Values Surface?” This publication underscores the fact that both Cathie Wood and ARK Invest are evaluating the significance of AI within their investment strategies.

The convergence between Bitcoin – and AI could transform the way companies organize, causing a collapse in costs and an explosion in productivity. I was blown away by the possibilities these brilliant entrepreneurs are creating. Look for this podcast on Thursday! https://t.co/kPW92CuhFQ — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) September 2, 2023

Over the years, Cathie Wood has consistently allocated investments to various AI-related stocks, underscoring her strong belief in the growing importance of this technology. Her well-known enthusiasm for Bitcoin is also evident through ARK’s active pursuit of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Furthermore, ARK Invest has a track record of investing in the digital asset sector, with substantial holdings in companies like Coinbase and Robinhood.

Bitcoin and AI

The document further sheds light on ARK Invest’s successful strategies that have reaped rewards from investments in AI technology stocks. The ARK Disruptive Innovation ETF, which is dedicated to AI and other cutting-edge technologies, has outperformed the Nasdaq 100 Index, achieving a significant mid-year profit of 41.2%.

Wood’s social media post, coupled with ARK’s research publication, highlights the increasing influence of AI in the realm of investments. The fusion of Bitcoin and AI holds the potential to trigger a profound transformation in corporate operations, with the capacity to reshape productivity and cost dynamics. As investors seek new avenues for growth, Cathie Wood’s endorsement of both Bitcoin and AI suggests that we may witness a surge in investment in these two technologies in the coming years.