TL;DR Breakdown

• Care will launch a pilot plan for cryptocurrency vouchers in Kenya and Ecuador.

• The cryptocurrency adoption is increasing, and this has boosted the BTC price to over $46000.

CARE, a global charity, plans to create cryptocurrency vouchers for helpless people in Africa and Latin America. These vouchers can be used for services and exchanged for cash and goods. The money given to the specific population will only cover personal assets.

The organization starts the charity vouchers in its pilot version, and only vulnerable people from Kenya and Ecuador will participate. For the Kenya region, these cryptocurrency vouchers will go to groups fighting the pandemic. However, crypto vouchers for Ecuador will be sent to women who have suffered from gender violence.

Various organizations support cryptocurrency voucher plans

Christian Pennotti (CARE Senior Market Director) is eager about the cryptocurrency vouchers initiative for affected countries. The humanitarian organization is working with CELO and Emerging Impact to promote its project in Ecuador. CARE is also in partnership with the Binance Blockchain Charity Foundation to operate within Kenya.

The humanitarian organization’s goal with cryptocurrency vouchers is to help all those going through an economic crisis. CARE seeks to expand its charities after its pilot scheme succeeds in the countries it has chosen.

CARE will not only be working with popular crypto agencies but has also signed an agreement with LIFT. The newly signed partnership with the FinTech company has enforced the charity’s plans to fully address Blockchain technology and its benefits.

The charity also wants countries like Kenya and Ecuador to understand the crypto market importance. The humanitarian group wants to support evicted people with cryptos and feels that support back to the market has greater adoption.

Cryptocurrencies increase their popularity

Crypto vouchers have come from CARE and other promoters relying on the new financial market. A few weeks ago, a businessman created his cryptocurrency that supported the agricultural market, while in Argentina, a token was launched that based its price on soybeans. Also, farmers in Brazil launched their coffee coin to prevent the coffee devaluation in the country.

Cryptocurrencies have been positively affected by these new adoptions in Latin America and other regions. As Bitcoin has been involved in these projects, its value has reached $46000, experiencing a rise of 6.09 percent in 7 days.