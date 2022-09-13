Cardano price analysis: ADA remains consistent at $0.5

Cardano price analysis shows rising signs as the market shows consistency. The bulls have partially regained their control of the Cardano market, which will change the course of the market for the worse, and ADA now expects a complete bearish period to take over in the next few days. However, the bulls will do everything in their power to regain their control.

The market shows the price of Cardano crashed yesterday to the $0.49 mark but spiked soon after to $0.5. Cardano continues a massive positive movement. However, Cardano prices decreased the next day, on September 12, 2022, again, and reached $0.49. On September 13, 2022, ADA currently trades at $0.50; ADA has been down2.19% in the last 24 hours with a trading volume of $783,908,399 and a live market cap of $17,230,076,145. ADA currently ranks at #8 in the cryptocurrency rankings.

ADA/USD 4-hour price analysis

Cardano price analysis for 4-hours illustrates that the present condition of the market demonstrates positive potential as the price moves upwards. Moreover, the market’s volatility follows a decreasing movement, resulting in the cryptocurrency being less prone to volatile change on either extreme. As a result, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $0.519, serving as the strongest resistance for ADA. Conversely, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band is present at $0.498, serving as a support point for ADA.

The ADA/USD price travels under the Moving Average curve, indicating the market is following a bullish movement. However, as the market experiences low volatility today, the Cardano price has significantly less room to move towards either extreme. In addition, the ADA/USD price seems to move upwards, signifying an increasing market with further increasing dynamics.

LINK/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

Cardano price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score is 51 making the cryptocurrency enter the stable region. Furthermore, the RSI score moves upwards, indicating that buying activity is dominant while moving towards stability.

Cardano price analysis for 1-day

Cardano price analysis for 1-day has experienced an increasing movement in the last few days. However, with the volatility increasing. Moreover, as the volatility opens, it makes the value of the cryptocurrency more volatile to change. As a result, the upper limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $0.52, serving as the most substantial resistance for ADA. Contrariwise, the lower limit of Bollinger’s band rests at $0.47, serving as another resistance point for ADA.

The ADA/USD price appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, displaying bullish momentum. However, the support and resistance are opening in, indicating increasing volatility with massive room for further activity on either extreme. Hence, the price moves upwards towards increasing characteristics.

LINK/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score appears to be 55, showing the cryptocurrency’s stable value. It falls in the upper-neutral region. However, the RSI score follows an increasing movement signifying a stable market and gestures toward increasing dynamics. In addition, the increasing RSI score indicates that the buying activity is dominant.

Cardano Price Analysis Conclusion

Cardano price analysis conclusion reveals the cryptocurrency’s value to be increasing. The ADA/USD might soon enter a downright bullish dominion, increasing the price of Cardano as they go. The bulls are expected to maintain their control; as the market moves towards stability, the bulls gain a substantial chance to maintain the market and raise the value of Cardano.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.