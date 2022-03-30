TL;DR Breakdown

• People registered on crypto.com can receive rewards from today.

• Cardlytics shares have risen over 2 percent in the last few hours.

The Crypto.com cryptocurrency exchange has recently discussed its partnership with Cardlytics. The exchange will enable rewards programs for all those with Visa cards available on the platform.

Crypto.com stands out as one of the main promoters of decentralized commerce in the United States, and this partnership proves it. Cardlytics has been promoting the crypto market for some time now with the imbibing of decentralized technologies.

Crypto.com will offer rewards via Cardlytics

The prestigious crypto company Crypto.com will allow traders subscribed to Cardlytics to receive rewards using their Visa cards. The commercial platform can offer rewards for purchasing products in subscribed brands such as Shake Shack, Costco, and Adidas. All clients registered on Crypto.com can take advantage of all the offers from the trading platform starting today.

In the statements of the commercial platform, it is shown that customers could get 10 percent of their money for the purchase. These funds will be added to the crypto company’s App so they can be spent as the client wishes.

The SVP and General Manager for North America, Anzures José, said these cards would allow the client to obtain the largest bonuses in the crypto market. But this partnership with Cardlytics will increase sales within the trading platform.

Cardlytic shares recover due to Crypto.com partnership

As reported by US investigative agencies, funds in Cardlytics had crumbled in previous weeks, but after signing the pact with Crypto.com, the value of its shares increased by over 2 percent.

The crypto company is eager to work with Cardlytics, knowing this could increase purchases with cryptos. Crypto.com conducted a survey where it was found that over 70 percent of its customers want to buy with cryptos.

The co-founder of the trading platform said that the crypto market gains importance for his director as more people are encouraged to use the tokens. The company is excited to be part of this new market with a partner that provides thousands of solutions.

The head of the commercial platform clarifies that the program’s beneficiaries must be registered in the Crypto.com App and must use their card as usual.

Rewards could be withdrawn for any cryptocurrency listed on Crypto.com, including Bitcoin. This new project will boost the crypto market in the United States and involve it more thoroughly with online sales. At least 2 in 10 Americans agree to purchases with cryptos where a fast, secure, and commission-free transaction as promised.