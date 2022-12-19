logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Cardano price analysis: Price corrects downward to $0.2638 during bearish movements

cardano

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Cardano price analysis is bearish today
  • Cardano prices are facing resistance at $0.2693
  • ADA/USD has found support at $0.2631

Cardano price analysis shows a strong bearish trend today for the price of ADA/USD as bears gain more market control. At $0.2638, the ADA/USD pair is getting close to the $0.2631 support level. Cardano‘s stock is currently experiencing a bearish market sentiment as a result of investors’ continued caution regarding the state of the market. The overall market capitalization for ADA/USD pair is currently at $9,095,209,615, and the trading volume has crashed by 37.08% and is now trading at $145,854,229.

Cardano price analysis 24-hour chart

The 1-day Cardano price analysis reveals a downward trend as the bears are in control of the market. The ADA/USD has lost a 0.93% value and is now trading at $0.2638.Cardano remains in a firm bear grip. If the $0.2631 support cracks, the pair could resume its downtrend toward $0.25.This timeframe’s Bollinger Bands are reasonably close together, which is a sign of minimal market volatility, which is an indication of bearish pressure in the market.

image 375
ADA/USD 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The upper Bollinger Band is located at $0.3440, while the lower Bollinger Band is at $0.2638.The relative strength index(RSI) is currently at 36.77, indicating a negative move at this point as long as selling pressure is present. The MACD line is below the signal line which is anticipated to produce additional downside momentum given that it is in the bearish zone.

ADA/USD 4-hour price chart: Recent updates

The 4-hour price chart for Cardano price declines demonstrates a bearish momentum in the market. Given that there is still a lot of selling pressure in the market right now, the bearish trend is anticipated to continue. The Bollinger bands indicators are very crucial for letting us know about the current market patterns. Its upper band displays a value of $0.2903 while its bottom band displays a value of $0.2494, signifying resistance and support, respectively.

image 374
ADA/USD 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The daily MACD is bearish, and the histogram is making lower lows again, which indicates the selling momentum may pick up again. The Relative strength index(RSI) for ADA/USD pair is trading at 27.14 and is falling toward the oversold territory, which is a sign that the bears are in control of the market.

Cardano price analysis conclusion

To conclude, Cardano’s price analysis demonstrates that the currency is correcting today and might be in a downtrend for the rest of the day as the bears try to drive the prices below $0.2638. The market has been ruled by bears. However, as long as the adverse winds blow, the market indications indicate further downside momentum in the near future. Regarding the current economic situation, investors continue to be cautious. If there is further selling pressure, prices will keep dropping.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Derrick Clinton

Derrick Clinton

Derrick is a freelance writer with an interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency. He works mostly on crypto projects' problems and solutions, offering a market outlook for investments. He applies his analytical talents to theses.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: Price corrects downward to $0.2638 during bearish movements
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Nigeria set to legalize Bitcoin usage
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT/USD declined to $4.61 following a downward trend
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Looking Glass Labs Forms Strategic Development Partnership with Cavrnus to Deliver Clear Metaverse Innovation and Commercialization Strategy
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
CVC Price Prediction 2023-2031: How high can Civic coin go?
19 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Is there another FTX-like crash happening in the form of Ledger?
19 December, 2022
2 mins read
Weekly crypto price analysis 18th Dec: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, DOGE
18 December, 2022
2 mins read
DCG suspends repayments citing liquidity issues
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Democrats set to return over $1M of SBFs political donations to FTX victims
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Things are getting worse in Solana's house
16 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here