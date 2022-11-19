Cardano price analysis: ADA devalues at $0.3247 after a bearish slide

Cardano price analysis reveals that the cryptocurrency has been following a bearish trend displaying slight further opportunities for bearish activities, with the price of ADA/USD moving under the $0.3322 resistance level. The strongest support appears to be present at $0.3214, which could potentially provide some opportunities for a bounce-back in price.

The digital asset has been trading in a range of $0.3214 to $0.3322 as the price exchanges hands at the $0.3247 mark, a decline of 1.67 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization for ADA/USD stands at $11.17 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $194 million.

Cardano price analysis 1-day price chart: Market closes

The 1-day Cardano price chart shows that prices have been on a downtrend over the past 24-hours, with a series of lower highs and lower lows being formed. Prices have struggled to break through the $0.3322 resistance level over the past few days, which has resulted in a decline in prices.

The overall technical picture for ADA/USD shows a bearish market bias in the short term, with prices potentially heading lower toward the $0.3214 support level. However, if prices can break through the $0.3322 resistance level, then a move higher toward the $0.3380 region could be seen. The Bollinger bands are seen to be wide apart on the 1-day ADA/USD chart, indicating high levels of volatility in the market.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently seen to be at the 41.38 level, which is marginally above the 40.00 level, indicating that prices could potentially move higher in the near term. The MACD indicator is currently showing a bearish trend in the market, with prices potentially heading lower in the short term.

Cardano price action on a 4-hour price chart: Latest developments

The 4-hour Cardano price analysis is showing a bearish trend for today as the price has depreciated today as well. The bearish momentum has been continuing over the past few days, and today, the trend is the same. The price has been lowered to the $0.3247 level after the latest drop. The technical indicators are currently bearish on the 4-hour chart, with the RSI currently seen at the 43.46 level and the MACD indicator showing a bearish trend in the market.

ADA/USD 4-hour price chart, source: TradingView

The market volatility is high as indicated by the Bollinger bands which are seen to be wide apart on the 4-hour chart, the upper Bollinger is currently at the $0.3322 level, whereas the lower Bollinger can be found at the $0.3247 level.

Cardano price analysis conclusion

To conclude, the overall market outlook for Cardano price analysis appears to be bearish, with prices likely continuing to move lower in the near term. While there may be some slight opportunities for a bounce-back, the price is expected to remain under pressure as long as it remains below the $0.3214 support level.

