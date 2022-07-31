logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Cardano price analysis: ADA stays on course to test $0.6 resistance

Cardano price analysis
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Cardano price moved up to $0.54 over the past 24 hours
  • Price resides in key resistance area below $0.55
  • Breakout up to $0.6 could occur next week

Cardano price analysis remains bullish, as price continues to trend upwards along a bullish hammer pattern on the daily chart. The extended uptrend initiated on July 27, 2022 with price set at $0.45 and has taken ADA price up to a 30-day high at $0.55. Price at the time of writing is consolidating just under the $0.55 resistance forming a triple top pattern around the mark. ADA price has racked up more than 22 percent over the past 5 days, and could yet rise as high as the $0.6 resistance over the coming week.

The larger cryptocurrency market showed mixed signals over the past 24 hours, as Bitcoin moved closer to the $24,000 mark and Ethereum consolidated at the $1,700 level. Among leading Altcoins, Ripple dropped down to $0.39 with a minor decline, while Dogecoin also dropped slightly to $0.07. Solana dropped 4 percent to $0.44, whereas Polkadot soared almost 6 percent to move up to $9.03.

Screenshot 2022 08 01 at 12.31.00 AM
Cardano price analysis: Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

Cardano price analysis: ADA market valuation subsides on daily chart

On the 24-hour candlestick chart for Cardano price analysis, price can be seen forming an extended ascending triangle pattern to reach a 30-day high at $0.55. The uptrend follows a brief sideways pattern that had price stuck between a narrow range around $0.45-$0.50. Price remains above the 9 and 21-day moving averages, along with the crucial 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $0.50. The distance between price and 50EMA will be crucial if ADA is to hit resistance at $0.6 over the coming trading sessions.

ADAUSDT 2022 08 01 00 35 11
Cardano price analysis: 24-hour chart. Source: Trading View

The 24-hour relative strength index (RSI) can be seen approaching the overbought zone at 60.09, which could either be a sign of a bullish breakout, or it could drag price downward. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA suffered a 26 percent decline, suggesting traders are holding out to determine the upcoming pattern. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) curve remains bullish and can be seen strengthening along a bullish divergence and forming higher lows above the neutral zone.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Razi Khan

Razi Khan

A Master's graduate in Renewable Energy Systems from England, UK, Razi is a tech-enthusiast. He's served as a content specialist for BlockPublisher in the US and has been an avid member of the crypto space as a journalist, trader, investor and analyst since 2018.

Related News

Hot Stories

Cardano price analysis: ADA stays on course to test $0.6 resistance
01 August, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls worry as price stagnation threatens dive to $20k
31 July, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE looks to set a lower high, swift break below $0.069 next?
31 July, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues sideways, swift spike to $1,600 next?
31 July, 2022
2 mins read
Vitalik Buterin says Meta`s metaverse attempt will fail
31 July, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Vitalik Buterin says Meta`s metaverse attempt will fail
31 July, 2022
2 mins read
Amidst Ukraine crisis, Russia gets over $2m crypto aid to fund war
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
CoinFlex cuts staff amid plans to reduce costs
30 July, 2022
2 mins read
Celsius suffers Third-Party Data Breach as Phishing risks escalate
29 July, 2022
2 mins read
IMF warns of further sell-offs and coins' failure
29 July, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us