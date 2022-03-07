TL;DR Breakdown

The Cardano price analysis is bearish.

The resistance is present at $0.90.

ADA/USD is currently trading at 0.814.

Cardano‘s price trend curve is downwards overall. Bullish activities have been observed occasionally, but the main trend remains in favor of bears. The price, nevertheless, plummeted dramatically in the last 24 hours, as well as the coin being rejected for a second time at $0.869. The coin’s value has fallen to $0.823 at the time of writing.

ADA’s price is bearish, and it is likely to continue dropping in value. The resistance is present at $0.90, while ADA support is present at the $0.823 level. The price trend curve is downwards overall, with bullish activities observed on occasion but the main trend remains in favor of bears. The coin’s value has fallen to $0.823 at writing.

If you’re invested in Cardano, it’s essential to keep an eye on the price and be prepared for a potential drop in value. The good news is that the ADA coin has strong support at the $0.823 level, so you won’t lose all your money if the price falls further. However, it’s still important to stay updated with the latest news and price movements to make the most informed decisions about your investment.

ADA/USD 1-day price chart: ADA value depreciates below $0.841

ADA/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

Cardano price analysis: Recent developments and further technical analysis

The Cardano price has dropped by more than 5% in the last four hours, which is a clear indication of an impending decline. Over the past several days, Cardano’s market capitalization has decreased from $15 billion to roughly $10 billion. The Cardano price analysis concluded that there would be a drop as the value had fallen considerably during the Asian Trading Session.

The Bollinger bands, which are used to measure the volatility of a security, had tightened since the start of last week. The bands were indicative of a compressed market and low trading volumes. This is also confirmed by the Chaikin Money Flow indicator, which is in the negative territory. The CMF measures money flowing in and out of a security and is usually taken together; the indicators suggest a bearish market in the short term.

The Cardano price is currently being traded at $0.841 and has been down by more than 5% in the last 4 hours. The resistance is present at $0onsequently, the price is likely to continue dropping in value and might even fall below the $0.823 mark, which would be a significant plunge. The primary support is at the $0.823 level, but it’s still important to keep an eye on the latest news and price movements to make the most informed decisions.

The Chaikin Money Flow indicator is in the negative territory, and the Bollinger bands had tightened since the start of last week, indicative of a compressed market and low trading volumes.

Cardano price analysis: conclusion

The Cardano price is currently plummeting, giving us a bearish indication. The price has fallen to the $0.841 level and is expected to drop further in the next couple of days. Furthermore, the RSI scores indicate that bears have dominance.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.