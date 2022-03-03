TL;DR Breakdown

The Cardano price analysis is bullish.

Resistance for ADA/USD is present at $0.995.

ADA/USD pair is currently trading at $0.926.

The ADA/USD pair has been trading in a range for the past several days, with resistance at $0.995 and support at $0.894. The price analysis is bullish, and ADA is now testing resistance at $0.995. If the bulls can break above this barrier, the price of ADA is likely to climb even higher. If the bears resume control, the ADA/USD pair could fall to support at $0.894.

ADA/USD 1-day price chart: Bulls in control as prices test a major resistance level

The bulls control the ADA/USD pair as it tests resistance at $0.995. The price has been trading in a range for the past several days, with support at $0.894 and resistance at $0.995. A break above resistance could see prices climb higher, while a break below support could see prices fall to $0.894.

On the other hand, if the bears resume control and manage to break below support, the price of ADA could fall to $0.894. This would be a significant reversal, and it is possible that the ADA/USD pair could fall further in the future.

The ADA/USD pair has been forming a bullish divergence on the 4-hour chart, suggesting that the bulls are gaining strength. A break above resistance could see prices climb to $1.15, while a break below support could see prices fall to $0.894. The primary trend is bullish, so, likely, the bulls will eventually overcome the resistance level and push prices higher.

ADA/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The Bollinger bands are also expanding, which shows that the volatility is increasing. This could lead to more price action soon. The next significant resistance for ADA/USD is at $0.995, and if the bulls can break above this level, the price is likely to reach new highs. If the bears push the price below the support at $0.894, the price could fall further.

The weekly chart shows that ADA is trading close to the resistance at $0.995. The bulls are trying to break above this level, and if they are successful, it could lead to a significant uptrend. The RSI is in bullish territory, and the MACD also shows a bullish crossover. The Bollinger bands are expanding, which indicates that there is a lot of volatility in the market.

Cardano price analysis: Recent development

The 4-hour price chart shows that ADA currently tests major resistance at $0.995. Over the past few days, the price has been trading in a range with support at $0.894 and resistance at $0.995. The RSI is in bullish territory, and the MACD also shows a bullish crossover. If the bulls can break above this resistance, the price will likely reach new highs.

ADA/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

Cardano price analysis conclusion

Cardano price analysis is forming on the 4-hour chart, suggesting that the bulls are gaining strength. A break above resistance at $0.995 could see prices reach new highs, while a break below support at $0.894 could see prices fall to $0.894. The primary trend is bullish, so the directional Movement Index likely shows that the bulls control the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.