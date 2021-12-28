TL;DR Breakdown

Cardano price analysis is bearish today.

ADA/USD is currently trading at $1.45.

New high reached $1.50 overnight.

The Cardano price analysis is bearish today, as we anticipate a decrease following a strong rally over the last 24 hours. ADA/USD has come up against the next significant barrier at $1.50, which will most likely require a retrace before more advance can be attempted.

A breakdown below $1.2 would be a major bearish signal, but we do not anticipate this to happen in the short term due to significant support at that level.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart: ADA looks to retrace?

We see bearish momentum resuming after an extended period of bullish momentum on the 4-hour chart. According to the previous action, the Cardano price is most likely to retreat next.

Cardano price action has been confined in an increasingly tighter range over the last weeks. ADA/USD initially found support at $1.20 on December 4th and subsequently tested it several times throughout the month.

ADA set the last lower high at $1.30 on December 19th. From there, the $1.20 support reversed the market again, this time sending the market to break higher.

The Cardano price made a rapid ascent, peaking at $1.37 before returning to consolidation. As a result of some consolidation, the Cardano price rose above $1.40 next resistance yesterday afternoon. ADA/USD plummeted below $1.50 overnight, only to be driven back again by selling pressure.

Cardano Price Analysis: Conclusion

The price of Cardano is declining today as we expect a retracement to follow later today when bulls are finally exhausted. As support, ADA/USD will likely move to retest previous resistance at $1.40.

