Cardano price analysis is bearish today.

The strongest resistance is at $1.7

The strongest support is $1.18

The Cardano price prediction for December 14, 2021, reveals that the coin has seen a significant drop in the previous few days. Just before plummeting again, the cost of Cardano almost reached $1.5. With its ever-changing support line, Cardano appears to be following a bearish trend. There is optimism that the cryptocurrency will soon recover and reach stability.

The first and most significant resistance for Cardano is at $1.7. The support line has been gradually dropping, but the strongest support is currently $1.18. If the price falls below this point, it could continue to drop further down to $0.85.

ADA/USD 4-hour price prediction: volatility persists amidst bullish trend

The Bollinger Bands indicator is currently signaling a buy for Cardano, which means that the price is likely to recover soon. It’s important to keep an eye on both the resistance and support lines to understand better where the coin is heading.

Cardano price prediction for 1-day: ADA/USD strong resistance at $1.7

According to Cardano price analysis, the market’s volatility is dormant. The Bollinger band’s upper limit is $1.7, which is resistance, and the lower limit is 1.15, which it supports. Cardano/USD appears to be falling below the moving average curve, suggesting a bearish trend. Despite taking a significant fall and crashing hard, Cardano has maintained solid support.

ADA/USD 1-hour price chart source: Trading view

The current trend for Cardano (ADA) shows that the price is dropping gradually. It appears that ADA hasn’t yet dropped below its lowest point of the year, at around $0.85. Since it’s been hovering around this level for some time now, it’s expected that ADA will see an increase in value very soon. The strongest resistant line is at $1.7.

The Cardano price prediction indicates that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40, suggesting a minor drop in the Cardano currency’s value. The dormant and unpredictable market assets’ values may soon return to stability. The bears are putting up a good fight and attempting to control the market.

Cardano Price Analysis: Conclusion

Cardano price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is at $1.7, the strongest support is $1.18, and the first resistance for December 14, 2021, stands at 1.5 USD/ADA.

ADA has remained relatively stable throughout its time on the crypto market, which means that it’s likely to remain quite bullish in the coming months. As long as ADA maintains its solid support line around 0.85 USD/ADA, analysts predict an exponential increase in ADA value soon enough.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.