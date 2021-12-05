TL;DR Breakdown

Cardano price analysis is bearish today as we saw a slowdown for the recovery overnight around $1.445. Therefore, ADA/USD will likely retest the downside again and set a higher low before more upside can be seen.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market traded in the green over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin gained 4.13 percent, while Ethereum 7.49 percent. Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) trades almost neutral, with a gain of little over 1 percent.

Cardano price movement in the last 24 hours: Cardano recovers 20 percent, finds resistance at $1.445

ADA/USD traded in a range of $1.37 – $1.45, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 32 percent, totaling $2.88 billion, while the total market cap trades around $45.82 billion, ranking the coin in 6th place overall.

ADA/USD 4-hour chart: ADA looks to test downside again

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Cardano price action slowing down its recovery overnight as resistance at $1.445 likely will lead to more downside later today.

Cardano price has seen a steady decline over the past weeks from the last major swing high at $2.375. After reaching a new low last weekend at $1.42, ADA/USD had effectively retraced 40 percent.

At the beginning of this week, a consolidation around $1.60 followed until a quick spike higher on Thursday took the market to the previous local high at $1.76. From there, ADA quickly reversed, starting to push lower with increasing momentum.

The Cardano price has spiked to the $1.20 mark by the beginning of Sunday, setting a strong lower low. Market quickly recovered around 20 percent during the day, leading to the current bearish momentum slowly regaining control below the $1.445 mark.

Cardano Price Analysis: Conclusion

Cardano price analysis is bearish today as we expect a further drop lower over the next 24 hours after resistance was found at $1.445 overnight. Therefore, ADA/USD should move to set another higher low before more upside can be reached next week.

