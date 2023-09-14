Card games evolve with ‘Sealed Mode’ in Gods Unchained

TL;DR Breakdown

In a groundbreaking move, Immutable’s popular Web3 game, Gods Unchained, has unveiled a new gameplay format that promises to revolutionize the digital card game arena. This innovative format, known as “Sealed Mode,” is designed to level the playing field for players, allowing even those without extensive or costly card collections to compete on equal footing. The announcement, made on September 13th via a blog post, has sent ripples through the gaming community, drawing parallels with traditional paper card games like Magic: The Gathering.

Bridging the gap between digital and paper card games

The concept of “sealed deck” tournaments is not new. In fact, it’s a staple in paper collectible trading card games such as Magic: The Gathering. However, its introduction to the digital realm is a rarity. The essence of the sealed deck format is to provide players with a random set of cards from which they must construct their deck. This ensures that players rely more on their skill and strategy rather than the strength or value of their pre-existing card collection.

In Gods Unchained’s Sealed Mode, players are required to pay an entry fee of 15 Gods Unchained (GODS) tokens, which was valued at approximately $2.65 at the time of the announcement. Upon payment, participants are presented with a random assortment of three gods to base their deck around. Additionally, they receive 60 random cards from various Gods Unchained card sets, such as Etherbots, Mortal Judgement, and Winter Wonderland, to name a few.

While the card pool is semi-random, it guarantees a certain number of specific card types to ensure players can craft a competitive deck. For instance, each set will contain a minimum of 12 cards that cost 3 mana or less. Players are then tasked with building a deck comprising at least 30 of the 60 cards provided without the inclusion of any cards from their collection.

The competitive landscape of sealed mode

Once players have crafted their decks, the real challenge begins. The tournament structure is such that players continue to compete until they either secure seven victories or suffer three defeats. The performance of each player is crucial, as those with superior records by the tournament’s conclusion are entitled to greater rewards. Moreover, exclusive cosmetic rewards are up for grabs, but only for those players who manage to clinch a minimum of four victories. These rewards are unique to Sealed Mode, adding an extra layer of incentive for players to participate and excel.

The significance of Sealed Mode in the digital card game world

The introduction of Sealed Mode in Gods Unchained is more than just a new gameplay format; it represents a significant shift in the digital card game paradigm. Traditional face-to-face card games like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Pokemon, and Magic: The Gathering have long utilized sealed formats as a means for players to expand their card collections. However, the digital card game sphere has largely been devoid of such formats, primarily because most digital card games don’t grant players genuine ownership of their cards.

This is where God’s Unchained stands out. Each card in the game is symbolized by a nonfungible token (NFT) that is stored on the Immutable X network, a layer-2 solution of Ethereum. This ensures that players have true ownership of their cards, a feature that has been absent in most other digital card games.

Immutable’s commitment to innovation doesn’t stop at God’s Unchained. Earlier in May, the company announced the development of a wallet application named “Passport.” This application aims to simplify the login process for gamers, eliminating the need to jot down seed words. Furthermore, on August 15th, Immutable launched its zkEVM testnet, a move that it believes will significantly enhance Ethereum’s scalability for video game enthusiasts.

Conclusion

The introduction of Sealed Mode in Gods Unchained is a testament to Immutable’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital card gaming. By blending elements from traditional paper card games with the unique features of digital platforms, Gods Unchained is setting the stage for a new era of competitive card gaming. As the lines between the digital and physical realms continue to blur, it’s exciting to ponder what the future holds for this ever-evolving genre.