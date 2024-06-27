Capcom rolls out new updates for Dragon Dogma 2

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 official X page announced the release of the game’s new title update, introducing more upgrades to storage, settings, bug fixes, and more. The post further mentioned that the updates were available across all platforms.

The last patch, which went live on May 31, also greatly improved the Dragon’s Dogma 2 storage settings, graphics, and dialogue. The new fixes built on the ones that came before them in an attempt to give players the most seamless experience possible across varying consoles.

However, the gaming community had mixed reactions to this latest patch. Some suggested it was “a little too late” and that they had moved on to other games. On the other hand, many were happy about the updates and anticipated future fixes and a full performance upgrade.

Dragon’s Dogma 2, an action RPG set out in March 2024, ranked as one of the year’s top-selling games, alongside Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The reception led to Dragon’s Dogma 2 selling over 3 million copies globally, entering Capcom’s platinum titles.

Capcom pointed out that players could equip armor and sell items from the storage menu. On the other hand, this update also applies if the player wants to equip the armor when changing vocations in any vocation guild.

The updates increased the maximum number of one type of item stored in the storage from 99 to 999. A similar update from the previous patch was the increased number of maximum items in storage from 1000 to 3000.

Other updates included fixing the bug that allowed players to access places they weren’t supposed to, making it easier to locate oxcarts, reducing CPU overload, correcting NPC portraits, fixing hair display for characters at maximum height, making previously unattainable items accessible, fixing incorrect pricing of precious stones in Vermund, bug fixes, and more.

A new update for Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now on all platforms. It includes additions and adjustments to the storage, as well as fixes to various issues.https://t.co/waEdG0ntSv We will keep you posted for future updates.#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/oe1CU3VrGP — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) June 27, 2024

Capcom also released console-specific updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The company improved graphics settings to allow changing from high to low and added an option to turn 120 Hz output on and off.

Capcom Next-Summer 2024 to showcase upcoming games

Dragon’s Dogma 2 title updates come after several announcements of the upcoming CAPCOM NEXT – Summer 2024. The broadcast, which is expected to stream on July 1 and 2, depending on time zones, will run for 25 minutes, with the voice actor Takehito Koyasu narrating the Japanese version.

Tune in on July 1, 3pm PT for CAPCOM NEXT – Summer 2024, a 25-min event sharing info on 3 titles! 1️⃣ First details on @DeadRising Deluxe Remaster!

2️⃣ News on @Kunitsu_Gami: Path of the Goddess.

3️⃣ RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard for iPhone/iPad/Mac. 👉 https://t.co/uP9SrWCodm pic.twitter.com/dXtrVM35ou — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 27, 2024

Capcom announced the showcasing of three new game titles, including Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for iPad, iPhone, and Mac, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. Kunitsu-Gami is a Japanese-themed action strategy game that is scheduled to launch on July 19.

Capcom released the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster teaser trailer in preparation for the CAPCOM NEXT event. However, the video game development company didn’t announce any platforms to air Dead Rising despite promising gamers surprise news during the Capcom event.

