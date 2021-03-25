TL;DR Breakdown:

A young Canadian artist just became a millionaire by selling his artworks as NFT.

He raised over $1 million in profit from 130 NFT contents.

The current frenzy and growing interest in the non-fungible token (NFT) market are turning even young artists into millionaires. While speaking with The Star, Jonathan Wolfe, a 21 years old Canadian artist studying at the Alberta University of the Arts, revealed he had generated more than $1 million by auctioning his artworks as NFTs. He described the whole thing as being bizarre. “I’m years ahead of where I thought I’d be by now,” he said.

Canadian artist bags over $1 million from NFTs

The young artist auctioned his first digital paintings dubbed “Living in my Head” earlier in March. The piece was sold as a non-fungible token for 24.43 Ethereum (ETH), about $55,555 during the time. Since the first auction, the Canadian artist said he’d been caught up in a gold rush for NFTs. Wolfe had auctioned about 130 more digital artworks, all of which netted him over $1.3 million in profit.

Unarguably, the current boom in the NFT market has provided artists another opportunity to get rewarded handsomely for their creativity. The market has gotten more popular since the beginning of 2021. On a daily basis, more contents are being digitized and auctioned-off as NFTs, with some raking up to millions of dollars in bids. Interestingly, this is not limited to digital artists only.

Many musicians and gamers are also converting their contents to NFTs, thereby increasing the boom in the market.

Beeple’s historical NFT sale

Beeple (formally known as Mike Winkelmann) is one popular digital artist that made headlines across multiple news publications following the sale of his NFT masterpiece. He reportedly bagged over $60 million from the sale of his 5,000-day art collection. This seemingly unlocked more interest amongst artists and musicians for NFTs.