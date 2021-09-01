TL;DR Breakdown

• The crypto platform Coinsquare is to be audited by the Canada revenue agency.

• The Canadian regulatory bodies have to cross opinions about the crypto tax system.

The Canada revenue agency is after crypto investors who continue to default in reporting their earnings to tax authorities. Recently, the CRA plans to regulate crypto tax evasion within the national territory.

This regulation was signaled by the head of tax litigation, Norman MacDonald. The project aims to create a crypto tax for all enthusiasts of this new financial market.

CRA rushes to activate crypto tax system

The CRA is doing everything possible to ensure crypto fans pay taxes in Canada. The agency obtained a search warrant against the crypto platform Coinsquare. The CRA is searching for the names of people who have traded cryptocurrencies without paying tax.

The inspection will cover the period from January 1, 2013, to March 19, 2021. Although, this audit will not ignore offenders who traded cryptocurrencies before January 1, 2013.

The compensation agency does not have a limit to analyze these reports, so they have as much time as they want to search for violators. The lawyer clarifies that the CRA can call the offender, either this year or in 2022.

MacDonald says the CRA has the power to analyze whether users on Coinsquare reported required taxes, GST-HST returns, and payroll charges. The agency will also determine if the crypto tax amount presented by the user is fair.

A few years ago, the Canadian compensation agency started an investigation against the North American eBay store, much like the current audit. By then, the CRA obtained the subpoena that forced eBay to report its users’ information to the agency. The agency even asked for the data of clients who were not within the country.

Are cryptocurrency transfers subject to CRA taxes?

Canada and its crypto tax system are unclear because regulatory bodies have to cross opinions all the time. However, the agency created resolutions on Bitcoin transactions in the territory.

The CRA believes that crypto transfers, especially Bitcoin, in Canada are like barter, with each customer paying the taxes required by that commercial source. However, the order does not dictate the tax rate on the token and if it will change for each currency used.

Although the crypto tax is not formalized in Canada, the CRA is expected to address the issue before the end of the year. For now, cryptocurrencies continue to be in wide use in the country, and these regulations have not affected their trade in other regions of the world.