5 things you need to know about Call of Duty – Modern Warfare III

Modern Warfare III's new Zombies mode will feature missions within the player-versus-environment (PVE) framework. It will also provide the option to team up with other online squads to combat the zombie invaders.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be released on Windows PCs via Battle.net and Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One on November 10, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the latest chapter in the legendary first-person shooter (FPS) series. Modern Warfare III will feature a new campaign, updated maps from Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, and the largest Zombies map to date.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the next game in the storied first-person shooter (FPS) series. During a simultaneous broadcast on Thursday, publisher Activision announced the game’s release date, supported platforms, campaign content, and more. Did you miss the big reveal? Here are the important details about the upcoming game you need to know.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available for Windows PCs via Battle.net and Steam on November 10, 2023, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One.

Activision will run an open beta test for the multiplayer component prior to the full game’s release, with pre-orders receiving priority access over the general public. The open beta date has not yet been announced.

It is a continuing story: In the Call of Duty timeline, Modern Warfare III will take place immediately after its 2022 predecessor, Modern Warfare II, making it a narrative sequel to the prior game.

Captain Price and Task Force 141 will have to continue fighting the Russian “Ultranationalist” Vladmir Makarov in Modern Warfare III’s campaign mode. This is the first time Activision has released narratively linked games in consecutive years, following a pattern of cycling between several Call of Duty sub-brands.

Here are the new features – In addition to the usual narrative campaign missions, Modern Warfare III will provide players with “Open Combat Missions,” which promise greater variety throughout gameplay than the regular campaign mode. This strategy will allow players to complete objectives in a variety of ways to achieve the same goal.

Tac-Stance, a new movement mechanism tailored for battle in tight room conditions, will be included in MW III. In MW III, players will also have greater health bars than in prior COD titles, which will boost foes’ time-to-kill rate.

All “perks” will be offered to players at the start of matches. Covert Sneakers, a new perk that allows players to move without being heard, has been added.

Activision claims that “a vast amount” of Modern Warfare II content from last year’s game has been rolled over and will be available in Modern Warfare III. It’s not simply a narrative sequel to last year’s game, but also, in some respects, an extended edition.

In the third installment, players will be able to maintain their unlocked Operator, as well as weapon content and cosmetics from the previous game. Modern Warfare III will also include the Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed game types.

The new game will also include updated versions of all 16 multiplayer levels from the original 2009 game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which have been enhanced for the newest entry. Those will be available on the first day.

Sledgehammer Games intends to introduce more than 12 more maps for the 6v6 player-versus-player (PVP) warfare after the game’s release. There will also be three new maps for the Ground War and Invasion game modes, as well as one that expands on the epic “War” mode from 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII.

Let’s talk about Zombies – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Zombies game mode will also include the largest map in franchise history.

Prepare for seminal design to meet modern gameplay. This faithful modernization of the maps keeps their authenticity intact while infusing the latest tech, gameplay, modes, content, and more. Though you might have noticed elements of Terminal and Highrise during your time in Al Mazrah, the Modern Warfare III versions of these maps are built from scratch from the original 2009 designs. Call of Duty

The new Zombies mode in Modern Warfare III, developed by Treyarch, the team behind the Call of Duty: Black Ops sub-series, will comprise objectives set in an open-world player-versus-environment (PVE) architecture. It will also allow you to team up with other online squads to fight the undead attacks.