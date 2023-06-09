Bybit and Franck Muller redefine luxury in the crypto era

TL;DR Breakdown

Alongside the card, an exclusive game is set to be launched, enabling players to explore the world of luxury watches.

The key feature of this partnership is a co-branded card offering exclusive benefits to the customers of both entities.

Bybit and Franck Muller have announced a pioneering co-branding collaboration to revolutionize the crypto and luxury industries.

Top-tier cryptocurrency exchange Bybit and prestigious Swiss watch manufacturer Franck Muller are joining hands in a revolutionary co-branding initiative. This collaboration aims to shake the crypto and luxury industries, embodying their shared vision of creating new paradigms in their respective domains.

Bybit, with its high-speed matching engine, top-notch customer service, and solid multilingual community support, has established itself as a significant player in the crypto world. Franck Muller, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design, epitomizes luxury. Together, they aim to weave the innovative technology of Bybit with the enduring elegance of Franck Muller, catapulting both industries into unexplored vistas.

This alliance introduces a co-branded card as a key feature. This card offers an exclusive set of benefits to the customers of both entities. It is a secure payment mode for Franck Muller’s website and opens the door to unique discounts at select retailers. The card’s design embodies the spirits of both Bybit’s advanced technology and Franck Muller’s timeless elegance.

Additionally, Franck Muller unveils an exclusive game aimed at watch aficionados and gamers alike. This immersive journey allows players to explore the intricate world of luxury watches. Bybit adds a thrilling twist by creating a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) inspired by the game’s characters and weapons. Moreover, it plans to reward top performers with weekly prizes, adding a thrill factor to the collaboration.

Bybit’s co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou expresses his excitement for this fusion: “Our collaboration with Franck Muller signifies an unforgettable journey for our users, combining the best of technology and luxury.”

Erol Baliyan, the Managing Director of Franck Muller, mirrors Zhou’s sentiment, stating, “This partnership between Franck Muller and Bybit marks an exciting phase of innovation for luxury and crypto.”

This pioneering collaboration promises to be a game-changer, shaping the future landscape of the crypto and luxury industries, while marking the beginning of more such collaborations that blur industry boundaries.