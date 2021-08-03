TL;DR Breakdown

The cryptocurrency market has joined the traditional financial system over the years. The crypto market goal is to avoid devaluation in any country in the world. Crypto adoption has grown in several countries, including the United States, where people use it in Real Estate.

An American citizen trusts crypto so much that he accepts Dogecoin in the sale of his property. The citizen will give a 10 percent discount on the purchase if the interested person pays in cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin is used in real estate

The Utah tech company CEO, Scott Paul, recently announced that he would sell his New York home with cryptocurrencies. Paul is to sell his home at $389,000, a reasonably affordable price compared to what the property brings to the table. In the for sale sign, people can see the forms of payment where crypto stands out.

On several occasions, Paul said that the token serves as a means of payment for many things and maintains its vision. The token is trading at $0.1972, according to CoinMarketCap. Paul bought the house and put it up for rent, but he decided to sell it when his tenants moved.

Cryptocurrencies has become very popular

Based on Scott Paul’s opinions, he thinks it is the right time to sell his property. Paul wants cryptocurrencies, especially the meme token, to be taken for investment and payment in different services.

The millionaire businessman has bought several cryptocurrencies and is very comfortable with the decisions he has made. Paul acknowledges that the Dogecoin market, like the entire crypto maket, has fallen, but he hopes it will recover soon.

However, cryptocurrencies are showing a rise after spending weeks in a downtrend. Bitcoin is trading today above $38,000, although it has lost 2.78 percent of its value in the last 24 hours.

The announcements for the real estate sale with Dogecoin have not affected the token’s value, but it could. The meme token has lost 3.40 percent of its capital in 24 hours, even though it had a bullish streak all week. If the house sale is successful, maybe affects the DOGE price significantly.

Paul is optimistic about the cryptocurrencies future, but the lack of regulating mechanism crypto cannot become a payment method accepted by all.