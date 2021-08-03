TL;DR Breakdown

BTC continued to retrace overnight.

Support found around $38,000.

Bitcoin is likely to retest the $41,000 resistance.

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as the market retraced to $38,000 support overnight and currently rejects further downside. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to reverse later today and try to retest previous highs around $41,000-$42,000 next.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market declined over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin lost 2.41 percent, while Ethereum lost 3.4 percent. Solana (SOL) is among the best performers, with a gain of around 6 percent.

Bitcoin price movement in the last 24 hours: Bitcoin retraced to $38,000

BTC/USD traded in a range of $37,826.63 – $39,972.00, indicating mild volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has decreased by 11 percent and totals $25.6 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization trades around $722.85 billion, resulting in market dominance of 46.2 percent.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart: BTC prepares for another push higher

On the 4-hour chart, we can see Bitcoin price rejecting further downside around the $38,000 support in preparation for a reversal later today.

Bitcoin price action traded with a strong bullish momentum over the past weeks after a new swing low was set around the $29,500 mark. From there, BTC/USD gained more than 44 percent to the $42,500 mark.

After failure to move any higher on the 1st of August, BTC started to retrace until a slightly lower low was set around the $38,000 support. What followed was a rejection for further downside over the past hours, indicating that BTC/USD is ready to reverse over the next 24 hours.

The first target to reach is located around the $41,000 support/resistance level. If Bitcoin fails to move beyond this resistance, we could see a lower high set, which could result in a much stronger reversal over the next weeks.

Alternatively, if Bitcoin breaks above the $42,000 resistance, we expect a lot more upside to be seen over the following weeks as Bitcoin looks to reach the next significant resistance level around the $47,000 mark.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for the upcoming days as the market has retraced to the $38,000 mark and set a slightly lower low. Since further downside gets rejected as of now, we expect BTC/USD to reverse and test the previous swing high over the next days.

