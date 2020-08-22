BtcTurk a Turkish-based crypto exchange has become the first-ever digital currency platform to support a national football team since it became the Turkish national football teams sponsor.

According to the announcement BtcTurk has officially signed an agreement with Turkish Football Federation (TFF) to sponsor both the male and female national football teams in the upcoming UEFA European Championship competition in 2021.

The crypto exchange noted that the agreement signed with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) would span across the next 28-month. Invariably making BtcTurk the first digital currency platform in the world to enter a partnership with a national team.

Nihat Özdemir, President of the Turkish Football Federation in his statement noted the TFF was grateful for the sponsorship. When asked about the future of digital currency in the Turkish football world he stated there possibilities for growth.

Özdemir further said if any Turkish team and a player can come to an agreement to sign a contract on getting paid in crypto it is a welcomed development. Adding that its mission is to make Turkey one of the leading countries in football noting with the support of BTCTurk it’s possible.

BtcTurk strategic partnership for crypto adoption growth

Expressing his excitement with the new initiative Özgür Güneri, BtcTurk CEO said the new sponsorship was a very significant partnership. He noted the partnership with the Turkish football federation would place BtcTurk amongst world-class crypto platform.

He further noted that BtcTurk was excited with the prospect of being one of the main supporters of the Turkish national football teams at the UEFA European Championship, scheduled to take place in 2021. Noting that the sponsorship would invariably make the Turkish-based exchange more popular.

Additionally, Güneri stated that the sponsorship of the Turkish national football teams would also increase digital currency adoption in Turkey.

Notably, the Turkish national football teams aren’t the first to receive BtcTurk sponsorship, last year Yeni Malatyaspor, a football club competing in the country’s football league (Süper Lig) got the crypto exchange sponsorship.

Digital currency in Turkey

Turkey has not officially recognised digital currency as a medium of trade it is however rampant in the country. A recent survey revealed that 1 out of 5 Turkish respondents owns the digital currency.

Recently high inflation is affecting Turkish residents’ confidence in the nation’s lira fiat currency.

Even with market interventions and reassuring stories about monetary stability coming from the government, the locals’ faith in the lira is on a downward trajectory.

Currently inflation is at 11.8 percent and has overtaken the amount of interest offered for savings at banks.