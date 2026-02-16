BTC had its biggest difficulty dip in six months.

The recent slowdown in mining led to the biggest dip in difficulty in six months. The shift will give current miners some breathing space, as BTC remains below $70,000.

BTC mining showed the biggest single drop of difficulty, following the latest recalculation. Difficulty had its single biggest drop in six months, sinking to levels not seen since August 2025.

The difficulty dip is a mix of seasonal shutdowns, as well as decisions by some miners to shut down and not mine unprofitably. The difficulty metric is still relatively close to its all-time high, and some miners are in distress.

For now, most of the big pools show robust activity, while mining companies with older data centers have not slowed down their hashrate. The slowdown also reflects the weakened BTC market price, which hovered at $68,841.76.

Will BTC miners still support the network?

BTC has enough miners who can overcome the current difficulty levels. To date, the chain has not slowed down during any of the two-week periods of greater difficulty. Unlike smaller networks like Bitcoin Cash, the main BTC chain has no need for shorter periods of difficulty re-evaluation.

Some pools, like Mara[.]com, have not shed even a bit of their hashrate, remaining at 61.7 EH/s. The biggest gains came for Foundry USA, which aggregates the hashrate of US-based miners.

Following the difficulty recalculations, some data pointed to a V-shaped recovery for mining. The current shift in mining conditions may remove smaller operations, giving more influence into the hands of professional miners.

Recent data shows BTC is still mined in distress, as the production price is higher than the market price. Hash ribbon conditions have marked historical price bottoms. The current period of mining distress has now become the longest since the 2021 market correction.

At what BTC price is mining non-viable?

At the current price range, miners can still sell some of their older holdings, mined at a lower price. BTC miner reserves fell from 1.89M to 1.80M, with short-term selling also putting price pressure on BTC.

The average cost to mine one BTC ranges from $74,000 to $87,000, depending on methodology. Additionally, the full cost may include amortization of new machines, as well as the cost of credit.

Based on a rough estimation of mining activity, the cut-off price for miners to suffer would be $35,000 per BTC.

Despite this, stocks like IREN reflect the future expansion of AI data centers. IREN traded at $42.22, near the higher range for the past few months. MARA recovered from recent lows up to $7.92. Riot Platforms and Hut8 are also holding their positions.

BTC mining is once again questioned as a tool, especially after another halving. Currently, network fees are too low to cover the costs of mining, raising the issue of long-term network security.