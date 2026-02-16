🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
BTC

BTC had its biggest difficulty dip in six months

2 mins read
914242
BTC had its biggest difficulty dip in six months.

Contents

1. Will BTC miners still support the network?
2. At what BTC price is mining non-viable?
Share link:

In this post:

  • BTC mining difficulty slowed down, sinking to a six-month low.
  • The mining metric reflects seasonal or elective mining shutdowns.
  • BTC miners are producing blocks in distress, as BTC trades below its cost of production.

The recent slowdown in mining led to the biggest dip in difficulty in six months. The shift will give current miners some breathing space, as BTC remains below $70,000. 

BTC mining showed the biggest single drop of difficulty, following the latest recalculation. Difficulty had its single biggest drop in six months, sinking to levels not seen since August 2025. 

BTC had its biggest difficulty dip in six months.
The latest BTC difficulty calculation had a steep downturn, reflecting seasonal shutdowns, as well as non-viable miners moving away from the market. | Source: CoinWarz.

The difficulty dip is a mix of seasonal shutdowns, as well as decisions by some miners to shut down and not mine unprofitably. The difficulty metric is still relatively close to its all-time high, and some miners are in distress. 

For now, most of the big pools show robust activity, while mining companies with older data centers have not slowed down their hashrate. The slowdown also reflects the weakened BTC market price, which hovered at $68,841.76.

Will BTC miners still support the network?

BTC has enough miners who can overcome the current difficulty levels. To date, the chain has not slowed down during any of the two-week periods of greater difficulty. Unlike smaller networks like Bitcoin Cash, the main BTC chain has no need for shorter periods of difficulty re-evaluation. 

Some pools, like Mara[.]com, have not shed even a bit of their hashrate, remaining at 61.7 EH/s. The biggest gains came for Foundry USA, which aggregates the hashrate of US-based miners. 

See also  Stellar announces a new partnership with Mastercard to integrate the Crypto Credential system into its network

Following the difficulty recalculations, some data pointed to a V-shaped recovery for mining. The current shift in mining conditions may remove smaller operations, giving more influence into the hands of professional miners. 

Recent data shows BTC is still mined in distress, as the production price is higher than the market price. Hash ribbon conditions have marked historical price bottoms. The current period of mining distress has now become the longest since the 2021 market correction. 

At what BTC price is mining non-viable?

At the current price range, miners can still sell some of their older holdings, mined at a lower price. BTC miner reserves fell from 1.89M to 1.80M, with short-term selling also putting price pressure on BTC

The average cost to mine one BTC ranges from $74,000 to $87,000, depending on methodology. Additionally, the full cost may include amortization of new machines, as well as the cost of credit. 

Based on a rough estimation of mining activity, the cut-off price for miners to suffer would be $35,000 per BTC. 

Despite this, stocks like IREN reflect the future expansion of AI data centers. IREN traded at $42.22, near the higher range for the past few months. MARA recovered from recent lows up to $7.92. Riot Platforms and Hut8 are also holding their positions. 

See also  Trump Wants to Use Bitcoin to Save U.S. Economy

BTC mining is once again questioned as a tool, especially after another halving. Currently, network fees are too low to cover the costs of mining, raising the issue of long-term network security.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

FAQs

Why did the BTC difficulty drop in February?

Difficulty reflects the mining activity in the preceding two-week period. The recent downward recalculation on February 15 was the steepest in six months, bringing back BTC hashrate to levels not seen since August 2025. Lowered difficulty means some miners can produce more blocks and increase their reward. At high difficulty levels, miners with non-viable operations may shut down temporarily.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan