Brink receives $5 million donation from Jack Dorsey’s Start Small initiative to support Bitcoin developers

In another move to fuel the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, tech mogul Jack Dorsey has pledged a $5 million donation to Brink, a nonprofit organization supporting open-source developers in the Bitcoin space. The donation will be spread over five years, with $1 million being contributed annually. This contribution is part of Dorsey’s philanthropic initiative, Start Small, which he established in 2020 to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honored to receive a very generous $5,000,000 pledge to our developer funding efforts from @jack and #startsmall



Brink will receive $1,000,000 per year for the next 5 years.



Thank you for supporting #bitcoin developers! — Brink (@bitcoinbrink) June 14, 2023

The funds provided by Dorsey will play a crucial role in supporting core developers working on the Bitcoin network. Brink grants have already enabled developers like Fabian Jahr to work full-time on Bitcoin Core, allowing them to make significant contributions to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Brink emerges as a leading funder of Bitcoin developers with the support of Jack Dorsey’s donation

Founded in 2020 by former Chaincode Labs developer John Newbery and Blockstream alumnus Mike Schmidt, Brink has quickly established itself as a top funder of Bitcoin developers. The nonprofit organization aims to strengthen the Bitcoin protocol and network through research, development, funding, education, and mentoring.

Jack Dorsey’s $5 million donation adds to Brink’s existing funding sources, which include a $150,000 donation from cryptocurrency exchange Kraken and support from investor John Pfeffer and Xapo CEO Wences Cesares. With this contribution, Dorsey continues his mission to bolster underground Bitcoin improvement efforts, following his establishment of Spiral, a non-profit dedicated to supporting developers, and his $10 million donation to OpenSats, another non-profit focused on open-source Bitcoin development.

Brink’s fellowship and grant programs provide crucial support to open-source Bitcoin developers and engineers, ensuring the continued improvement of the technology. By investing in research and development, Brink aims to enhance the privacy, scalability, and overall functionality of the digital payment system, ultimately making it more accessible to a wider audience.

With the growing support from prominent figures like Jack Dorsey and various digital asset firms, Brink is at the forefront of funding initiatives encouraging developers to contribute their expertise to the Bitcoin ecosystem. These efforts are vital for the ongoing innovation and advancement of the cryptocurrency industry.

In a space where collaboration and community support are key, Brink’s work is crucial in driving the evolution of Bitcoin technology. With Jack Dorsey’s significant donation backing, the organization can further its mission to empower Bitcoin developers and pave the way for a decentralized and inclusive financial future.