BRICS summit: Key insights you need to know

A critical global spotlight was set on the BRICS 2023 Summit. The key players in the bloc made decisions that may shake the very core of the geopolitical arena.

And if you weren’t paying attention, you might just miss out on understanding the future landscape of our global order. From unexpected memberships to suspicious absences, here’s the lowdown.

Shaking up the global order with new additions

Expanding a bloc isn’t just about adding names to a list—it’s a calculated move, shifting power dynamics and potentially sending shockwaves across the international community.

BRICS, undeniably, has upped its game. They didn’t just settle for discussions; they broadened their horizons and onboarded six nations, all at once. Welcome Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia.

Let’s not be naive here. This isn’t some welcoming party. The inclusion of these countries signifies the bloc’s strategic planning, especially since their first expansion nearly 13 years ago.

The dominant headline here, of course, is Saudi Arabia. Anyone with an inkling of international affairs knows the immense potential this holds, especially in the de-dollarization game.

Let’s dive a bit deeper, shall we? The BRICS bloc, with these new members, boasts of encompassing six of the world’s major oil producers. Considering that an overwhelming majority of oil transactions are executed using US dollars, there’s a clear sign of a shift in the wind.

The US, undoubtedly, will not be thrilled about Saudi Arabia potentially diverting oil sales from the greenback. And with the BRICS’ clear inclination towards local currency initiatives, it’s not hard to see where this is going.

And, let’s not forget about Iran and the UAE. Their role as top oil producers increases the bloc’s leverage, furthering the push towards de-dollarization. The strategic chess moves BRICS is making aren’t to be overlooked.

Absences speaking louder than words

While the influx of new members was buzzworthy, it’s impossible to ignore the glaring absences at this year’s summit.

If you were expecting Vladimir Putin to waltz into the venue, you’re sorely mistaken. Given his current tiff with the ICC, his virtual appearance from Moscow was anticipated.

But the elephant in the room was Chinese President Xi Jinping’s no-show during a pivotal speech on Tuesday. While speculations were rife, he later surfaced at a dinner event.

What games are being played behind the curtain? It’s essential to read between the lines and question the absence of one of the BRICS’ key players during such a momentous occasion.

China and India: From rivals to… allies?

Let’s address another highlight, shall we? The evident thawing of tensions between China and India. Ahead of the summit, both nations pulled back troops from their border regions.

While it’s easy to slap a “peace” label on this and move on, the intricacies of this decision are far-reaching. This de-escalation move wasn’t a mere gesture but a strategy, marking a defining moment in their relations.

Both countries are now seemingly on a path toward a more harmonious relationship, and trust me, this is something every geopolitical enthusiast will be monitoring closely.

So, there you have it. The BRICS 2023 Summit wasn’t just another diplomatic meet-up. It set the stage for the new world order. And as always, the devil’s in the details.

